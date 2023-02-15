Perfect partner for smooth skin on-the-go: Philips India launches BRR454 Facial Hair Remover

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today expands its female grooming portfolio with the launch of the new powerful yet gentle facial hair remover, the Philips BRR454 Facial Hair Remover. The product comes packed with the 360° Hypoallergenic head technology of Philips which ensures a gentle hair removal experience.



Keeping well-groomed hair provides a sense confidence and comfort for consumers today. With this launch, Philips aims to cater to the multitasking women giving them the tools and encouragement to help them feel their best. The BRR454 Facial Hair Remover gently removes facial hair on the upper lip, chin, cheeks, and jawline. The product features non-invasive trimming technology ensuring the skin is unharmed and provides skin-friendly touch up. The hypoallergenic head allows users with sensitive skin or who are prone to skin irritation to gently remove the finest facial hair leaving the skin smooth.



Unlike other hair removal methods, the new product cuts close to the skin to remove peach fuzz and sturdy facial hair so that the hair does not grow back thicker, denser, or darker. The BRR454 also boasts self-sharpening blades that delivers constant closeness to the skin allowing for flawless results. For a user-friendly experience, the product has a built-in mirror as well full circle LED-light that ensures maximum visibility to remove even the finest facial hair.





Commenting on the launch, Vidyut Kaul Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, "At Philips, each one of our products are created based on specific consumer needs and addresses definitive need gaps. Women today are looking for products that are convenient and easy to use and hence the BRR454 Facial Hair Remover is the perfect partner for smooth skin. The product is sleek, compact, and portable specifically designed for women to enable them to remove the finest facial hair on the go. With this latest addition to our female grooming portfolio, we aim to improve the lives of our consumers through meaningful innovation. We are optimistic that the launch of this product will provide a no fuzz, no fuss experience to our consumers."



The new Philips BRR454 Facial Hair Remover comes with a protective cap and is made for on the go use. The compact and lightweight design make it ideal for a quick touch up wherever one is. With a focus on hygiene, the head is washable and is made of a corrosion-free material. The product comes with AA battery and a two-year warranty.

The product is available at the nearest retail store and for online purchasing starting from Rs 2,195/-.

