Perm State Medical University to accommodate Ukraine returned Indian students

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI/SRV): Perm State Medical University, a 105-year-old top medical university in Russia, made a big announcement about the transfer of Ukraine returning Indian students. The university is ready to accept Indian MBBS students from different Ukraine universities to help them resume their studies. The initiative of Perm State Medical University is worth applauding as it has come to the rescue of innocent Indian students when there is no scope for them to continue their medical education in India (as per the recent NMC guideline on the transfer of foreign students).

Rus Education, the exclusive admission partner of Perm State Medical University in India, organized a special live session with the administration of the university. The university was represented by Prof Natalia Vitalievna Minayeva, Rector, and Anna Mikhaylovna Bocharova, Vice Rector - along with Prof Sayed K Washim, Chairman of Rus Education, who went all the way to Russia to discuss the betterment of the university infrastructure for Indian students. Dr. Dinesh Singla, Director of Rus Education, took this session forward on behalf of Rus Education and addressed the various queries of Indian students about the university, including the transfer of Indian students from Ukraine.

The Rector of Perm State Medical University, Prof Natalia Vitalievna Minayeva, informed that the university provides excellent education facilities for International students and also dedicatedly provides special facilities for Indian students. These facilities range from providing English Speaking professors and teachers, Excellent infrastructure when it comes to laboratories, libraries, classrooms, simulation centers and other high tech auditoriums and lecture halls for training of Indian students. The university provides best hostels which are both comfortable and secure.



Perm State Medical University is already a renowned destination for MBBS in Russia where 1500+ Indian students are presently pursuing their medical education. The university has always been at the forefront to bring out the best facilities for Indian students along with Rus Education like separate girls' hostels, complete MBBS in English medium, comfortable living conditions with excellent hostels, and Indian food in mess facilities. Moreover, Perm State Medical University, with the help of Rus Education, invites teachers and professors from India to Russia to help Indian students in FMGE/NExT preparation. Furthermore, the university has a state-of-the-art simulation center having life-sized robots, mannequins, etc. for students to try and test their medical and communication skills.



The university is also expecting good results in the FMGE in December 2022 when a large batch of Indian students will be appearing for the exam. Perm State Medical University will have 500+ Indian students graduating in 2023, who will be serving in private and government hospitals in India in the coming years. This batch of 2023 is one of the biggest batches of Indian students to graduate from a Russian Government University.

How To Process Admission To Perm State Medical University?

Perm State Medical University can comfortably accommodate Indian students from Ukraine universities from the second to the fifth year after they submit the required documents mentioning the subjects completed in their previous universities. The acceptance will be based on their online transcripts and once the admission is completed, students can arrange for the original documents through the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. Understanding the current situation in Ukraine, Sufficient time would be given to students to arrange the original documents.

Rus Education, admission partner of Perm State Medical University in India, takes care of the admission process for Indian students. Ukraine returned Indian students interested in resuming their medical studies in Russia in Perm State Medical University can contact Rus Education. The university is willing to help Ukraine return Indian students in distress and welcomes them to grow and learn in a positive environment.

Students looking to do MBBS in Russia or to continue education by taking transfer from Ukrainian medical universities to Perm State Medical University, can contact Rus Education on toll-free student helpline number 1800-833-33-38 or visit their website www.ruseducation.in

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

