Pernod Ricard India furthers its 'Make in India' commitment through their first-ever Innovation Center in India

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pernod Ricard India (PRI), global leader in the wine and spirit industry, unveiled its first-ever innovation center in Nashik, India. In line with the company's strategy to accelerate transformational innovation and strengthen its portfolio offerings, the innovation center will enable cutting-edge research and incubation for dynamic trend-setting product, pack, and process innovations. With India being a strategic market, Pernod Ricard aims to truly exemplify 'Make in India' by stepping up local innovations in multiple categories for diverse cohorts while scaling its sustainability and cost leadership in the market.

Located in the periphery of Pernod Ricard India's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Nashik, the innovation center will be the apex lab for strengthening expertise in whiskies, as well as other white and brown spirits along with non-alcoholic beverages. It will provide collaboration opportunities while equipping the organization with latest insights, techniques, best practices, equipment, and future-ready technical capabilities.

"To keep enhancing consumer experience and to meet their demands through our offerings, today we celebrate the launch of our first-ever innovation center at Nashik. Accelerating the government of India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, we at Pernod Ricard, are committed to innovating, investing, and manufacturing in India. We are thrilled about the advancements, that our innovation lab is set to achieve and cater to the palate of our consumers.



At Pernod Ricard, our commitment is to curate innovative experiences for our audiences and the Nashik Innovation Center is just the beginning in our journey towards creating a world-class R&D and Innovation facility," said Rajesh Mishra, Chief Operating Officer, Pernod Ricard India.

Spearheaded by a dedicated Innovation and Research & Development (R&D) head and steered by liquid, packaging, analytical and process specialists, the team will be empowered to effectively leverage data and analytics, advanced digital solutions, and equipment integrations to innovate in India for the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Gagandeep Sethi, Vice-President of Manufacturing, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Consumer-centricity is at the core of all our strategic interventions at Pernod Ricard India. Creating the ultimate convivial experiences leveraging insight-led innovation continues to be our key objective. Our first-ever innovation center will serve as a destination as well as an incubator to synergize insights, trends, expertise, and technology which will enable us to create premium innovations for our consumers in India. It also strengthens our commitment towards making in India for the world."

Sustainability and Responsibility is a key pillar of Pernod Ricard's growth roadmap and is a fundamentally imbibed across the value chain, from grain to glass. Furthering its commitment to Sustainability & Responsibility, this latest innovation center has been envisioned with key focus on green and sustainable practices, for a circular future for the planet and its people.

