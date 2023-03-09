Pernod Ricard India toasts the success of an inclusive workplace with over 40 percent women representation in India Leadership

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pernod Ricard India (PRI), a global leader in the wine and spirit industry, celebrated the milestone of being a gender-equitable organization with more than 40 per cent women representation in its leadership.

Accelerating the realization of the organisation's diversity goals for 2030, the company has enhanced its recruitment processes, introduced multiple interventions and programs across its operations in the last two years.

As a result, Pernod Ricard India has achieved a significant increase in diversity yardstick with 50 per cent of all new employees being diversity candidates in the last one year. Representing strong, diverse voices and perspectives at every level, the company also marked 50 per cent representation of women and diverse workforce on the shop floor in over 15 of their 27 manufacturing units in India. Aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and company's 2030 roadmap, this IDE milestone follows a long-standing commitment to driving inclusion of all genders, abilities and other intersectionalities in the workplace.



Speaking on this International Women's Day, Nitu Bhushan, CHRO, Pernod Ricard India said, "We began our Inclusion, Diversity & Equity (IDE) journey in 2020 with a strong ambition and an aim to set industry benchmarks for more organizations to follow. We believe that promoting an inclusive culture, diversity of thought and equity among our employees can unearth insights that can potentially spur exponential business growth. Our dedication to establishing a diverse workplace through numerous high-impact policies, sensitization and mentorship programs is designed to nurture an environment where employees feel secure, grow, and bring their true selves to work. We are thrilled to have made a strong start and we will continue to further our vision of fostering an inclusive and convivial workplace for people beyond genders."



Diversity, Inclusion and Equity is central to Pernod Ricard India's strategic framework. Setting a stellar example of this commitment, Pernod Ricard India Foundation, the CSR arm of the company, is today being led by 100 per cent diverse workforce constituting women and persons with disabilities (PWD). This year the company has also achieved 70 per cent diversity at shopfloor in its workforce across 8 of 27 manufacturing units in India.



Speaking on gender equitable workforce, Zainab Patel, Chief- IDE, Pernod Ricard India said, "Gender equity is positively correlated with the profitability of a company, value creation and outperforming competitors. Companies with more women on their boards tend to outperform their competitors in return on equity, return on sales, return on capital, share performance, and stock price growth - this is the IDE story at Pernod Ricard India."



To further its IDE agenda, Pernod Ricard India has rolled out immersive training sessions, sensitization, and mentorship programs to drive inclusivity and equity across the ecosystem. Initiatives such as gender-neutral washrooms, disability accessibility space, wellness and faith room for employees are part of the larger ID&E goal of the company. To enable an empowering work environment for LGBTQI+ employees, programs such as Redressal Group, Allyship Program with Pride Circle, Employee Resource Group for the community members and Micro-learning Capsule for sharing pride journey have been instituted. Apart from this, the company has also formed IDE Council which is chaired by the MD of the company and focuses on aspects such as career after break, skilling, unique mentorship programs and other inclusivity programs for women and people with disabilities.



To make it big this International Women's Day, this council has introduced 'Back to Spirit' initiative for women who have taken a break from their career and want to get back to work. In the next phase, this program will be extended to members of all genders and orientations. Taking cognizance of existing sub-conscious biases against LGBTQI+ community, the company has also worked on modules that educate the employees on language and drama-based training to sensitive employees across the ecosystem. To make the workplace more inclusive for PWDs, the company has structured audits that help in identifying roles for specialized skill opening doors for the community members- while bringing them into mainstream employment.



Pernod Ricard India has long been challenging stereotypes and writing its own story in the traditionally male-dominated alco-bev industry. The company will continue to advance diversity narrative by stepping up its efforts to establish a fair, balanced, and convivial workplace.

Pernod Ricard India Private Limited (PRI) is a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard South Asia and a fast-growing multinational alcohol-beverage company delivering quality products to its consumers across the country.

Impressive Brand Portfolio

Home to renowned brands in each category, Pernod Ricard India holds one of the most dynamic and premium portfolios in the industry, led by Seagram's whiskies that include Royal Stag, Royal Stag Barrel Select, Blenders Pride, Blenders Pride Reserve Collection, Imperial Blue, 100 Pipers and a wide range of international premium brands such as Chivas Regal, Ballantine's, The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Jameson Irish whiskey. Some of the eminent brands in the white spirits category include ABSOLUT vodka, Jacob's Creek and Campo Viejo wines, Martell cognac, Beefeater and Monkey 47 gin, Kahlua, and Malibu liqueurs, Mumm and Perrier-Jouet champagne.

Global yet committed to 'Make in India'

India continues to be a priority market and central to Pernod Ricard's operations globally. Being one of the fastest-growing businesses for Pernod Ricard globally, the Group's commitment to the "Make in India" initiative is reflected in its sales portfolio within India, which comprises over 97 per cent of domestically produced brands. With six overseas manufacturing locations including Myanmar, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Nigeria, and Cameroon, and a global footprint in 50+ countries, Seagram's whiskies are being exported to 33 countries across the world.

With 30 years of rich legacy and operations in India, the company operates through its two distilleries in Nashik (Maharashtra) and Behror (Rajasthan) apart from 30 bottling sites across the country. The company also has a state-of-the-art distillery and winery at Nashik (Maharashtra), one-of-its-kind integrated risk management and zero pollution facility. The two units - Nashik and Rocky, have also become the first winery and the first Alco-Bev units, respectively, to receive the FSSC 22000 certification.

Responsible and Growing for Good

Pernod Ricard India is recognized as an industry leader with accolades including 'Best Places to Work 2021' by BW People, Stevie 2021 - Gold for Great Employers and The Economic Times 'Best Places to Work for Women 2021'. The company has also been certified as 'The Great Place to Work 2021' by the Great Place to Work Institute. With a strong focus on Diversity & Inclusion, Pernod Ricard India has over 50 per cent representation of women on the shop floor in their manufacturing sites in the South and East Zone.

Pernod Ricard India believes in 'Creating Shared Value' for the business and local communities in a way that drives transformational growth and development for the country. Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF), a Section 8 Company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PRI, instituted to fulfil its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility near its operations and beyond.

