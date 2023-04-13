Pet care startup Snouters raises angel round from Marquee Investors

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Snouters, a pet care services marketplace startup, has announced that it has successfully raised an angel funding round. The startup, founded by Vinod and Srikant (ex-Uber, ex-Cisco), has received investment from a group of seasoned angel investors (senior executives from Google and Meta) who are excited about the potential of the company. The funding round is a result of Snouters winning Accel's decoding marketplace competition in the B2C category last December.

Snouters offers a range of pet care services, including pet sitting, pet boarding, pet grooming, and dog walking. The startup was founded with a mission to provide high-quality pet care services that are affordable and accessible to everyone in India. The company's goal is to be the pet care super app for India to help pet parents provide the best possible care for their pets, even when they are busy or away from home. "India has 20 million+ pets today, with more than 10% of Urban homes having at least one pet. The pet services space in India and SEA is largely unorganized, fragmented, and riddled with quality and reliability issues. Snouters is the go-to brand for pet parents in India for anything around pet services," says Srikant, founder of Snouters.

With the funding raised in the angel round, Snouters plans to expand its operations and reach more pet parents across India. The company will use the funds to expand the core team, invest in marketing and advertising, and improve its technology infrastructure to better serve its customers. "We are thrilled to have the support of seasoned investors who believe in our mission to be a pet care super app," said Vinod. "With this funding, we can accelerate our growth and reach more pet parents who need our help."



Indian pet care market is the fastest growing pet care market in the world, and Snouters is well-positioned to capture a significant share of the market. The company's unique approach to pet care, which combines affordability and accessibility with high-quality service, has already garnered a loyal customer base.

"We are excited to be part of the Snouters journey," said one of the investors. "The company's focus on providing high-quality pet care services that are accessible to everyone is something that resonates with us, and we believe that Srikant, Vinod and the team have the skills and experience to tackle this unique opportunity in India and SEA."

Snouters is now focused on expanding its services and reaching more pet parents across the India and SEA region. The company is committed to providing the best possible care for pets and helping pet parents to feel confident and at ease knowing that their pets are in good hands.

