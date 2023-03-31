Petcare firm LoyalPetZone celebrates 8 years of successful operations; Plans to open new stores in Guwahati and Bhubaneswar in 2023

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/SRV): Incepted in 2014, LoyalPetZone is a renowned pet care company that has been successfully operating for eight years. With a commitment to providing quality care and products for pets, the company has established itself as a trusted brand in the industry. In 2023, LoyalPetZone is set to expand its operations by opening new stores in Guwahati and Bhubaneswar, furthering its mission to serve pet owners and their furry companions.

LoyalPetZone was founded by Kushal Paul, Amit Nandy, and Susmita Paul, owners who initially ran an offline pet supply store and clinic in Howrah and Kolkata, West Bengal, in late 2014. The owners identified a significant gap in the pet health sector and worked to address the prevailing challenges in pet care. After serving pet owners offline for two years, LoyalPetZone expanded online in 2016. The company joined major e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart in 2014 and launched its online store at www.LoyalPetZone.com in 2016.

Highlighting the brand's vision and mission, Susmita Paul, Co-founder shared, "We are long-time pet owners and recognized the absence of quality pet healthcare services in the market. This unfulfilled need for basic veterinary services inspired us to concentrate on this sector. While we initially focused on online e-commerce marketplaces for the first few years, we gradually shifted to our portal to provide better pricing and service to our customers. The e-commerce marketplaces charged exorbitant commissions at that time, and it was impacting our profitability and ability to sustain the business."

Sharing his thoughts on the brand's exponential growth, Amit Nandy, Co-founder added, "The pet supply sector in India is poised to reach 1400 million dollars in just retail sales in the next 2 years and we plan to play a small but important part in it. In 2016 we started serving customers directly from our online store at www.LoyalPetZone.com . Except the first 2 years 2014-2016 and after opening our own portal, it was in 2018 that we became profitable for the first time and have been so for the last 4-5years by the grace of God and animal lovers in India."

"In 2014, we started as a bootstrap model and although we have limited resources, we are not seeking investors or following the franchise model. This is because we do not want to open new stores throughout the country at a rapid pace and offer huge discounts or sell products at a loss just to increase our GMV and acquire more capital from investors. Such practices would negatively impact our profitability. Many of the omnichannel pet retail chains in India are expanding quickly and generating large revenue, but they are not yet profitable. It is uncertain if they will ever achieve profitability at their current rate of cash burn and discounting. Furthermore, it is possible that some of these companies are violating the FDI rules established by the Indian government by engaging in multi-brand retail, which could make it difficult for Indian pet supply and pet clinic owners. We have no intention of engaging in such practices." added Kushal Paul, Founder.



LoyalPetZone started small with only a handful of competitors in the market, but as the pet shop industry experienced a boom in recent years, the brand has evolved to offer comprehensive health care and medicine for pets. In 2017, LoyalPetZone acquired a retail drug license, allowing us to fulfil veterinary prescriptions for our customers, ensuring their pets receive the best possible care. LoyalPetZone is committed to pet health, and well-being has driven our growth and success in the industry.

In January 2023, LoyalPetZone took another step towards serving our customers by launching their own android and ios app. The app offers pet owners and animal lovers throughout the country a convenient and easy way to shop for pet supplies.

In the coming months, LoyalPetZone plan to expand its offline presence by opening two new stores in Eastern India, specifically in the cities of Guwahati and Bhubaneswar. The brand believes in focusing on the Eastern and North-Eastern region of India, where they can make the most significant impact and offer pet owners easy access to quality pet supplies. Currently, LoyalPetZone is focused on pet healthcare and pet services like clinics, grooming and spa.

Furthermore, LoyalPetZone has partnered with leading e-commerce fulfilment services like Shiprocket and Amazon to provide local storage and same-day deliveries to most urban areas in India through online sales. LoyalPetZone is committed to providing our customers with the best possible experience and looks forward to serving the pet-loving community of India for many years to come.

