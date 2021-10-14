Pharande Spaces announces festive launch of Vaanya - Woodsville Phase 4

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading integrated townships developers Pharande Spaces today announced the festive season launch of Vaanya, the 4th phase of one of its most popular township projects in Moshi, PCMC.

The announcement comes with various enticing festive offers.

Vaanya will have five towers, and the initial two towers offer 2, 2.5 and 3 BHK options with just four apartments on every floor. The launch price for these units ranges between Rs. 71 lakhs to Rs. 92 lakhs.

Among its many projects, Woodsville was the landmark project that cemented Pharande Spaces' reputation as India's major league integrated townships developer. The location of Moshi was chosen for its world-class infrastructure, and Woodville's launch coincided with the announcement of the 240-acre Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre at Moshi.

Woodsville quickly became the most sought-after address for aspirational homebuyers from Pune and beyond. The first three phases are completely sold out and the announcement of Phase 4 has been long awaited. While the location is unmatched with superb connectivity and ready access to the best schools, colleges and hospitals in Pune, the real winner was the township itself.



Woodsville has amenities and facilities that match the highest international specifications of state-of-the-art fine living. The project's tagline "Why Go Out?" became a byword, clearly underscoring the benefits of the highly enabled township lifestyle. "Woodsville took the concept of integrated township living to the next level," says Anil Pharande, Chairman - Pharande Spaces. "Vaanya is the perfect continuation of the Woodsville legacy. The success story of this legendary township could not end with just three chapters. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed our plans for Vaanya, but today we are happy to announce that this long-awaited project is open for booking. We are adding various festive season offers for early-bird buyers."

Indeed, buying a home at Vaanya currently comes with enticing add-ons during the launch phase.

Abhinav Pharande, Director - Pharande Spaces provides details on these. "The immediate financial benefits include a limited-period flat discount of Rs. 3 lakh and an additional spot-booking discount of Rs. 50,000," he says. "Additionally, festive season buyers will receive an iPhone and generous iKEA and Reliance Digital gift vouchers. Gold coins and travel vouchers also await buyers who time their purchase of their dream home in Vaanya during the festive period."Woodsville has amenities and facilities that match the highest international specifications of state-of-the-art fine living. The project's tagline "Why Go Out?" became a byword, clearly underscoring the benefits of the highly enabled township lifestyle. "Woodsville took the concept of integrated township living to the next level," says Anil Pharande, Chairman - Pharande Spaces. "Vaanya is the perfect continuation of the Woodsville legacy. The success story of this legendary township could not end with just three chapters. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed our plans for Vaanya, but today we are happy to announce that this long-awaited project is open for booking. We are adding various festive season offers for early-bird buyers."

Pharande Spaces, renowned for its impeccable record for completing projects on time and as per the agreed specifications, confirms that the five towers of the Vaanya township project will be completed over a span of five years. The Woodsville legacy lives on.

Pharande Spaces is a leading real estate construction and development firm famous for its township properties in Pune. Pharande Promoters & Builders, the flagship company of Pharande Spaces and an ISO 9001-2000 certified company, is a pioneer of integrated townships in West Pune. Its Chairman Anil Pharande is also President - CREDAI (Pune Metro).

For more information, please visit pharandespaces.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

