Pharma Synth Formulations Limited honours doctors for service to nation

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/SRV Media): Incorporated in 1984, Pharma Synth Formulations Limited has been one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India and has served the nation diligently. The company is focused on making the availability of high-quality medicines both easy and affordable. PharmaSynth is now amongst the top owing to the latest and sophisticated machines in the manufacturing unit and the ability to produce quality products.

The pharma company has a GMP certified, state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Haridwar and is continually ranked high in the trade and medical market. Apart from the GMP certificate, PharmaSynth has also acquired an ISO certification. Furthermore, the company has been conferred with prestigious national and international awards for quality, productivity and fair business practices. PharmaSynth believes in constant learning and organizes in-house training in order to keep up with technological advancements.

At the onset of the pandemic, the entire country was placed into a strict lockdown. Witnessing the dire situation, the management at PharmaSynth decided to work towards spreading more awareness and helping the government in their fight against COVID-19. The company decided to launch the 'COVID-19 Awareness and Sanitizer Distribution Campaign' in the month of April 2020. Employees at the pharmaceutical company screened and selected 100 districts in UP, MP and Bihar. Dr Arvind Kumar Gupta, Managing Director of PharmaSynth worked tirelessly and selflessly to ensure regular supplies of sanitisers, posters and other campaign material.

"Witnessing the widespread spread of the virus across the nation prompted us to devise a plan to help the masses. The campaign was aimed at spreading awareness and distributing sanitisers to the areas in need. Everyone at PharmaSynth and volunteers have worked immensely to cover around 100 districts and help as many as possible. It is imperative to follow social distancing norms, use sanitiser and to always wear a mask," said Dr Gupta, on the need of the campaign.



More than 94 volunteers covered the districts in the selected states and managed to distribute more than 1.18 lac hand sanitisers to around 80 thousand COVID warriors at 1,351 towns and villages. The campaign was carried out with the utmost care and precautions along with the permission and support of local authorities and doctors.

Furthermore, Pharma Synth honoured more than 6,000 doctors on this Republic Day. These doctors worked in the interest of the country and were awarded the title of 'Desh-Bhakta Chikitsak' (Patriotic Doctors). Arjun Gupta efficiently conducted the campaign from village to village and honouring the doctors. Ramesh Chand Jain, Director of Pharma Synth interacted with everyone and inspired them to give back to the country and join the fight against COVID-19.

Pharma Synth has previously been at the heart of various programmes and has strived to always serve the nation. Some of the campaigns include Bharat Mata Mandir at Dilshad Garden, Beti Bachhao, and Ganga Safai Abhiyan. Their effort to serve the nation is evident as the company has sold 9 crore tablets in the last ten years at a no-profit basis. The company provided relief of more than Rs 30 crores to society. Nikhil Jain, Senior Manager of the company, thanked and appreciated the Doctors for their cooperation in this Patriotic Project. Pharma Synth continues to serve humanity with a religious and patriotic personal touch.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)