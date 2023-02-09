Pharmacy Bazar plans to open 500 digital and offline Retail Pharmacy outlets

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pharmacy Bazar intends to open 300 Omnichannel digital franchisees and 200 retail offline omnichannel Retail Pharmacy stores in India by the end of FY 24-25. Pharmacy bazar, a web-based online medical store, has begun to grow into an offline channel via franchise stores. The company is the operator of Omnichannel Retail Pharmacy Stores in West Bengal.

Also, the organization has partnered with UCO Bank to provide exclusive financial assistance to Pharmacy Bazar franchise owners under the CGTMSE (Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro & Small Enterprises) & Mudra Loan Scheme set up by the government of, up to Rs 20.00 Lac.

Speaking on this, Tapas Kumar Biswas, Director of Pharmacy Bazar, said, "Pharmacy Bazar provides franchisee locations for both retail and online pharmacies. The business offers aid with choosing the best location for the shop, with staff and franchisee store operations training, and with the operating procedure and audit support. Because it has the best pharmaceutical franchisees in India, Pharmacy Bazar is usually a profitable business venture. Pharmacy Bazar delivers profitable long-term business ventures and high-margin pharmaceutical products."



Pharmacy Bazaar has operated a Pharmacy Retail Chain in India since 1992. The online store and Healthcare Apps (Android & iOS) of Pharmacy Bazar are two main brands created by Krishma Exports (India) Ltd., having more than three lakh users. Overall, Pharmacy Bazar is software with great power to fulfill all patients' associated services such as Medicine Purchases, Online Doctor Consultation, and Diagnostic Help, operating from West Bengal and delivering Genuine Medicine, Superior Customer Service, and Great Value for Money.

Pharmacy Bazar uses Shiprocket and Thyrocare to power its delivery across all of India and its diagnostic services, respectively. Apps for both Android and iOS are providing discounts of up to 30 per cent on medications for same-day and next-day delivery to customers.

Visit www.pharmacybazar.in for more information.

Download the Pharmacy Bazar apps for Android and iOS at play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pharmacyBazar and apps.apple.com/app/pharmacy-bazar/id1661507595 respectively.

