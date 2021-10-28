PHFI Awarded the Clarivate India Research excellence - citation Award 2021 in the medical and health sciences category

Gurugram(Haryana)[India], October 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Public Health Foundation of India, a non-profit initiative working towards a Healthier India was honoured today for its exemplary research contributions by Clarivate Analytics. PHFI was awarded the India Research Excellence - Citation Awards 2021 (powered by Web of Science), in the Medical and Health Sciences category. The Category Normalized Citation Impact of PHFI was twice the global average in this category, as per the Web of Science. Clarivate Analytics has instituted Clarivate India Research Excellence - Citation Award 2021 awards to identify the most influential institutions for their outstanding and pioneering research contribution to India's research landscape. Data for the award was derived from the Web of Science and InCites scholarly research analytical solutions. The award was announced in the presence of Dr R.A. Mashelkar Eminent Scientist and Former Director General CSIR, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe Chairman All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and other distinguished dignitaries.

On receiving the award, Prof K. Srinath Reddy, President, PHFI said, "Our multi-disciplinary talent pool of public health researchers are greatly honoured by the Clarivate India Research Award which uses the global Web of Science metrics. It is pleasing to note that the citation impact is twice the global average in this category, which testifies to the excellence of the scientific publications. We are guided by the conviction that the impact of our research should not only be measured in the citations of publications in reputed journals but also in providing solutions for India's health problems. PHFI will rededicate itself to building an efficient, equitable and empathetic system in India."

Till date PHFI has published more than 3800 articles in national and international scientific journals, with an overall Impact Factor of 7.55. Apart from academic excellence PHFI research has also resulted in societal impact. PHFI has established a credible track record in public health research and is recognized by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Govt. of India. Five of PHFI's researchers have been recently listed by the Stanford University in the top 2% of world's published scientists. As per the SCIMAGO Institutional Ranking 2021 which places institutions based on their scientific performance (referring to the volume, impact and quality of the institution's research output), PHFI stands at 1st position in the overall Research category and 2nd in the Health Sector (Research) category in India. PHFI provides technical support to national health programmes and assists the central and state governments as well as UN organisations, through participation in several expert committees and task forces.



Till date, PHFI has established Five Indian Institutes of Public Health (IIPHs) in different regions of the country since 2008, including India's first public health university in Gandhinagar. PHFI has trained over 2300 public health students through on campus Diploma, Masters and PhD programmes, 6345 students in distance education programmes, 19000 public health professionals through short term trainings. The institution has trained over 36,000 primary care physicians in award-winning certificate programmes on diagnosis and management of chronic diseases and public health emergencies.

The Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) is a not for profit public-private initiative and represents a Partnership for Public Purpose. A national consultation, convened by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in September 2004, recommended a foundation which could rapidly advance public health education, training, research and advocacy. PHFI is a response to the limited public health institutional capacity and was established to strengthen training, research and policy through interdisciplinary and health system connected education and training, policy and programme relevant research, evidence based & equity promoting policy development, affordable health technologies, people empowering health promotion & advocacy for prioritised health causes in the area of Public Health in India. The setting up of PHFI in 2006 was enabled by the Government of India and the Foundation (registered as a Society) is managed by an empowered governing board comprising senior government officials, eminent Indian and international academic and scientific leaders, civil society representatives and corporate leaders. The Foundation is headquartered in New Delhi and its constituent Indian Institutes of Public Health (IIPHs) set up by PHFI have a presence in Gandhinagar, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Gandhinagar, Bhubaneswar, Shillong and Bengaluru.

