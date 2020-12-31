Phoenix Marketcity Pune Welcomes 2021 in Style, Offers Flat 50 percent off on 300 plus Brands

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): The year 2020 is almost over and it's time we hit on 'Reset' and gear up for fresh beginnings. Pune's favourite shopping destination, Phoenix Marketcity, Viman Nagar, Pune is back with a bang and there's something in store for all the shopaholics! Phoenix Marketcity is offering a Flat 50% off on more than 300+ brands from 1st to 3rd January, 2021 at the mega sale of the year.

The season of retail bonanza has begun with Christmas and New year just around the corner. This is the perfect opportunity to stock up for all fashionistas and shopaholic's in the town for the coming year. From international clothing brands like Forever New, Mango, Superdry, Diesel to famous shoe brands like Steve Madden, Dune London, ALDO to even designer stores like Label Ritu Kumar, Meena Bazar have plenty of offers. Brands like H&M, Westside, Marks and Spencer, Gas, Charles and Keith, Lifestyle, American Eagle, Hamley's, Toys R Us, The Body Shop and Bath & Body Works along with other brands are offering a flat 50 per cent discount on all your loot. Right from body and skincare, jewellery, apparels, footwear, home and decor to digital gadgets with exciting offers, you can shop for everything all under one roof.

Apart from this, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune hosts an array eating options as the FnB is now open with a myriad choice of cuisines to choose from - Viman Nagar Socials, Chilis, Punjab Grill, Cafe Delhi Heights, Pizza Express, Malaka Spice, Cuba Libre, Autobahn and others provide a pleasant yet safe dining experience. Check out the new blockbusters at PVR and get the safest and best cinematic experience. The most popular kiddie in the city is back in action as the Funcity is now open to the highest safety standards. Also, the glorious seasonal decoration in its golden glory can be enjoyed throughout.



With the mall expecting a great number of footfalls, it has ensured all the safety measures for its customers so that they have a happy and stress-free shopping experience. Precautions like security personnel screening mall staff for fever and cold symptoms with thermo guns, stores to be managed with minimal staff, availability of sanitizer at all times in the store. Stores like Jack & Jones and Vero Moda has installed a Corona Guard which disinfects the floor and atmosphere using UV technology. So, if you're looking for a makeover, change of wardrobe, updating your style, shopping for gifts or electronics, get ready to shop your hearts out!

Instagram Link

www.instagram.com/p/CJbBBTMFKPt/?igshid=1abfrwtdtrp7v.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

