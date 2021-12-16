Phoenix Palladium celebrates Christmas with an Enchanted Winter Wonderland

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI/PNN): The Season of Cheer and new beginnings is here at Phoenix Palladium.

Heralding the charm of a white Christmas, Phoenix Palladium has transformed itself into an enchanted winter wonderland with stunning festive decor reminiscent of the icy-cold winter season that truly reminds us of the magic of Christmas.

The experience is further heightened with international music and dance performances, an immersive Al Fresco Food experience and a European-themed World of Christmas chalet with Christmas goodies from all across the globe.

To celebrate this joyous occasion 15th December saw the most enthralling Christmas decor-The Twinkling Bell of Wishes, unveiled by the gracious Sussanne Khan to kick-start the festivities at Phoenix Palladium. Ringing in the Christmas Cheer, the guests were treated to an enthralling musical performance that took place around the magnificent decor. The Twinkling Bell of Wishes ensured that its spectators are mesmerized and spread festive joy with friends & family.

Take a walk along with Phoenix Palladium and prepare to be wowed. Seeking inspiration from the Christmas celebratory spirit, the 35-foot-tall "Twinkling Bell of Wishes" is the largest in Mumbai, with an immersive light experience that reflects the spirit of celebrations by being the guiding light that evokes the sense of new beginnings, bringing forth cheer & excitement. The Christmas bells carry the symbolism of being the guiding sound that rings out when one is lost or cannot find the way. Spreading cheer this season, The Twinkling Bell of Wishes at Phoenix Palladium is a beacon of hope for everyone - all you need to do is pin your wish on the Wishing Wall, and you could stand a chance to get your wishes fulfilled by Phoenix Palladium.



Not to miss - the large Arctic snowflake-shaped flooring, two inverted swirled frosted Christmas trees, 16 glowing suspense stars over 800 snowflakes backed by twinkling lights & a kaleidoscopic mirror finish that reflect the zillions of stars in the sky, all inside a 35 feet high mystical Christmas Jingle bell with dazzling light effects to create this enchanted winter wonderland.

Redefining the festive Christmas experience in India by giving consumers a feel of European celebrations through the magnificent display of Christmas decor, live performances, Phoenix Palladium is sure to up the ante on festive cheer.

On a jolly good note, Rajendra Kalkar, President (West), Phoenix Palladium, says, "Spreading the meaning of a joyful Christmas via our own translation of the holiday has been an exhilarating process for all of us. We are happy to unveil the true essence of the season through our larger than life decor, and we look forward to our consumers indulging in festivities as they immerse themselves in the experiences we have planned for them."

PML (BSE: 503100 | NSE: PHOENIXLTD) is a leading retail mall developer and operator in India and is the pioneer of retail-led, mixed-use developments in India with completed development of over 17.5 million square feet spread across retail, hospitality, Public commercial, and residential asset classes.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

