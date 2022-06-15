Phonex Group announces its entry into Visakhapatnam Port, to provide high-quality services ensuring efficiency and competence

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI/ATK): Phonex Group, a business conglomerate offering services in Transportation, services in Transportationhas recently announced its entry into one of the biggest ports of India, Visakhapatnam port. The firm will now offer services to improve the overall quality and ensure hassle-free delivery of products. Phonex Traders (P) Ltd provides high-quality, comprehensive logistics services that include storage (inventory control), distribution processing, transportation and delivery. In addition, the firm undertakes logistics outsourcing services in collaboration with other business partners for serving their corporate customers nationwide.

The overall strategy of Phonex Logistics (P) Ltd PHONEX-CFS Kolkata is to create a solid platform of logistics solutions, constantly build upon them and continuously evolve to keep up with the demand of the customer. The PLPL CFS is today well-positioned to capitalise on the growth opportunities, as a Logistics Service Provider to the EXIM trade.

Talking about the collaboration, Managing Director Gulam Ashraf says, "We are extremely delighted to be a part of this collaboration with the support of the Andhra Pradesh government. I am also thankful to V. Vijayasi Reddy who is a respectable Member of Parliament and the National General Secretary of YSR Congress Party for making this possible. Our entry into the Visakhapatnam port will enable us in providing cost-effective and reliable logistics solutions. With the support of the government of Andhra Pradesh, we look forward to reaching heights and seeking success in the shipping, logistics and transport industry of India.



One of the leading major ports of India, Visakhapatnam Port is located almost midway between Kolkata on the North and Chennai on the South on the East Coast. The ideal position of the port provides it with the advantage of facilitating the "Act East Policy". The port contributes significantly to the maritime trade with the economies in the Asia and the Asia Pacific regions at economic cost besides economies in the Persian Gulf, Europe, Americas, and Africa. The Port of Visakhapatnam is notified as a Gateway port for the EXIM cargo of Nepal. The port started in 1933 and transformed itself into a Major Port. With a capacity to handle more than 136.39 million tonnes per annum, it is capable of handling all types of cargoes including iron ore, coal, crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, fertilizers, dry cargoes, liquid cargoes, and containers.

Having a super cape handling capacity with the deepest container terminal among major ports, the port has fully mechanized facilities for handling coal, iron ore, and Alumina besides liquid and container cargoes. The Port plays a catalytic role for the economic growth by catering to the key industries in the petroleum, steel, power, and fertilizer sectors besides other manufacturing industries in its hinterland.

With a talented team of young professionals. Phonex strives to develop and maintain a first-class infrastructure to ensure employee satisfaction, which drives customer loyalty leading to sustained profit growth and creating improved company value.

