Phonon Communications ranked among Fastest Growing Technology Companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Phonon Communications Pvt. Ltd. today announced that it has been ranked 48 among 'Fastest Growing Technology Companies on the prestigious 'Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020', a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India.

These rankings are based on the percentage revenue growth recorded by the companies over a period of three years. Phonon Communications grew with an average growth rate of 86% during this period, which thereby won it the accolade.

UjwalMakhija, CEO, Phonon Communications Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are delighted to be once again recognised as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020. Our journey began with the aim of designing and developing innovative business solutions that answer the communication challenges of India Inc. These solutions have helped us record significant growth since inception. We are constantly leveraging technology to create more such path-breaking solutions. We believe that armed with this, we will continue to sustain this growth momentum heading into this new decade."



"Making to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is commendable in today's highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry, and especially in the challenging year of 2020 which has forced us to pivot, transform and fast track digitisation," said Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. "We congratulate Phonon Communications Pvt Ltd on being one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in India."

Phonon Communication provides automated messaging and artificial intelligence/machine learning-enabled conversational self-service systems that enable building a truly digital contact centre. The service, called 'Phonon Central', is the self-service platform for building communication campaigns and is the company's flagship cloud-based CPaaS suite.

These campaigns range across categories including visual IVR, inbound IVR, outbound calls, SMS, email and emergency notifications. They can be seamlessly customised using Phonon's easy to use flow designer and widgets.

To know more about Phonon Communications, visit: https://www.phonon.io/ and follow us on LinkedIn https://in.linkedin.com/company/ph0n0n and Twitter - https://twitter.com/ph0n0n

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

