Physics Wallah (PW) sets new records with over 1700 students scoring 99+ percentile in JEE Main 2023 session 2 results

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI/ATK): Physics Wallah (PW), a leading ed-tech company in India for JEE and NEET preparation, has achieved unprecedented success with its remarkable JEE Main 2023 session 2 results. Over 40,000 students from PW have qualified for JEE Advanced this year, with more than 26 students securing ranks under 1000, and over 3000 students securing ranks under 10000.

The unicorn ed-tech startup has set a new record with 2 students scoring 100 percentile, more than 260 students scoring above the 99.5 percentile, over 1700 students scoring above the 99 percentile, and 3500 students scoring above the 98 percentile, with these numbers still increasing.

The top scorers under AIR 500 from PW include AIR 34 Mayank Soni, AIR 39 Apurva Samota, AIR 176 Arinjay Ganguly, AIR 203 Aryan Raj, AIR 261 MD Sahil Akhtar, AIR 303 Kunal Manhas, AIR 475 Kabir Kashyap. These high-achieving students studied from PW's top online batches, Lakshya JEE & Prayas and PW's offline centres, Vidyapeeth.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO, said, "It is great to see students performing remarkably in this exam. Students' success is attributed to their hard work, dedication, and PW's personalized teaching approach, which provides undivided attention and commitment from teachers who continuously support and guide students in their preparation. Those students who couldn't make it this time should not be disheartened and keep working hard towards their goals."PW remains a leading platform for preparing for JEE/NEET exams in India, and it is dedicated to providing high-quality education to every student, regardless of their socio-economic status. Additionally, PW is expanding its offerings to cover other competitive exams, demonstrating its commitment to ensuring that students have access to the best possible preparation resources.



PW has always been committed to providing an accessible and affordable education that meets the highest standards. Its exceptional results in producing top-performing students are a testament to this goal.

A leading ed-tech player in India, PW (Physics Wallah), is redefining traditional competitive exam coaching that solely relies on expensive offline teaching pedagogies. The brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PW, started its journey in 2016 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants by Alakh Pandey himself. Fast forward to today, after launching the app with Prateek's tech integration in 2020, it has scaled as India's 101st unicorn, preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET, CAT and CA. It has also launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and upskilling.

PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeth centers across India. The company has a vast pool of educational content available in 9 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Gujarati. PW has over 23M subscribers across 48 YouTube channels and more than 10 million+ app downloads with a 4.5 rating on Google Play Store. Endeavoring to provide 360-degree learning, the company has also launched upskilling courses for students and working professionals to learn in-demand skills and become industry-ready for today's jobs. PW's exemplary JEE and NEET results are a testimony to its commitment to serving students with the best quality coaching at the most affordable prices.

