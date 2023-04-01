Physics Wallah's first batch for GATE makes history in 2023 with 11 students scoring under AIR 20

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI/PNN): The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 results are out. PhysicsWallah (PW), the most affordable ed-tech platform in India, has seen 11 PWians score under AIR 20 with their first free GATE batch on their YouTube channel named as GATE Wallah, which was launched in October 2022.

In a watershed victory for the PW family, students Gautam Rana, Pradhumn Sharma and Diyansh C. Roy scored AIR 10, 11 & 12. Further, Binay Roy, Nishant K Robin, and Sayan Dutta have achieved AIR 13, 14, and 16 respectively.

On the remarkable results, Alakh Pandey, CEO & Founder, PW, said, "This is a proud moment for PW as we deliver yet another set of stellar results. Our students are our absolute pride and joy, and we congratulate them wholeheartedly for giving their best. We look forward to their exceptional future."

He added, "At PW, we are committed to offer the most affordable and in-depth training with world class course material and faculty. Such results give us further impetus to keep going, achieving milestones, and breaking records."

Previously, PW students achieved excellent results in JEE 2022, 1800+ PWians scored more than 99+ percentile, while over 3500+ students scored more than 99+ percentile in NEET Entrance exam in 2022.



Gautam Rana, GATE AIR 10 Holder, said "One mistake which every aspirant should avoid is that, relying on multi-study material. I focussed only on PW videos and was very satisfied with their content".

Ankit Gupta, Chief Business Officer: "We at Physics Wallah are consistently trying to build strong faculties team for all our courses, continuation to this we have added star faculties from all over India in the GATE vertical to make the GATE team more stronger and to deliver best and quality content to the students".

A leading ed-tech player in India, PW (Physics Wallah), is redefining traditional competitive exam coaching that solely relies on expensive offline teaching pedagogies. By leveraging in-house tech innovations, the company has made quality learning completely hybrid and highly affordable to the student masses. The brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PW, started its journey in 2016 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants by Alakh Pandey himself. Fast forward to today, after launching the app with Prateek's tech integration in 2020, it has scaled as India's 101st unicorn, preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET, and CA. It has also launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and upskilling.

PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeth and Pathshala across India. The company has a vast pool of educational content available in 7 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada and Gujarati. PW has over 22M subscribers across 39 YouTube channels and more than 10 million+ app downloads with a 4.7 rating on Google Play Store. Endeavouring to provide 360-degree learning, the company has also launched upskilling courses for students and working professionals to learn in-demand skills and become industry-ready for today's jobs. PW's exemplary JEE and NEET results are a testimony to its commitment to serving students with the best quality coaching at the most affordable prices.

