Pi DATACENTERS announces "Strategic Core Council (SCC)", as part of its Organisation Restructuring

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pi DATACENTERS® today announced the re-appointment of 4 officers as part of their strategic growth plan. Pi had a stupendous run over last 14 months, at the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

It acted as a catalyst for many businesses across India, handholding them to effectively adopt the strategy of migrating from inhouse legacy IT infrastructure to next generation co-location data center and cloud.

This announcement comes as part of the company's strategic expansion plan across India. In addition, to the data centers at Amaravati (AP) and Kochi (Kerala), the company plans to open three more data centers in India making it a unique platform across Tier I and Tier II Indian cities.

Speaking to the media, Kalyan Muppaneni, Founder and CEO, Pi DATACENTERS said, "As the industry has been challenged to its limits in last year and a half, Pi has been at the forefront in helping businesses to digitally transform. Our Uptime Institute TIER IV certified data center solutions and enterprise cloud Harbour1®, has helped enterprises, achieve the much-needed business continuity, operational excellence and significant TCO optimisation at these trying times. As part of our strategic growth plan, I am very excited to announce that we are forming a Strategic Core Council (SCC) to help execute our strategic growth roadmap. Along with me the SCC would comprise of 5 members - Manu Sharma (Chief Financial Officer), Debmalya Dey Roy (Deb) (Chief Revenue Officer), Sunder Muthevi (Chief Technology Officer) and Abhinav Kotagiri, (Director & Chief Data center Delivery Officer). SCC has a combined data center infrastructure and cloud experience of over 100 man-years from across the globe. The fully empowered SCC would focus on the core areas for the company and its growth charters around enterprise data center colocation, cloud, customer experience & advocacy, skill development, future expansions, and M&A strategies."

Pi DATACENTERS (Pi) is a digital transformation technology leader with Data Center and Enterprise Cloud (Harbour1®) at its core. As India's First Uptime Institute TIER IV certified data center organisation, Pi takes the humble credit for introducing hyperscale data centers to the Indian industry. Being India's leading data center and enterprise cloud service provider, Pi drives an immense trust factor for its world-class infrastructure and service quality delivered.

Pi boasts of its hyperscale TIER IV data center facilities totaling to a whopping 500,000 sq. ft., with 60MW power capacity. It offers a wide range of Colocation and Enterprise Cloud Services (Harbour1®) for businesses, agnostic of industry verticals.

Pi is SAP certified for cloud, Infrastructure operations, HANA and Hosting operations. It is also certified for ISO, HIPAA, PCI DSS, STQC, and SOC2. The modular multi-locale data centers and federated architecture-based edge cloud fabric has been at the forefront in strengthening yet simplifying digital transformation for businesses.

