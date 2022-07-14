Pia Johnson, former Indiabulls' director, set to drive the expansion of Ikaigai brand across India

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Renowned hospitality and lifestyle industry leader, and the former director of Indiabulls, Pia Johnson has revealed her plans to expand the presence of her designer furniture brand 'Ikaigai', across India. She recently launched a hospitality venture "Johnson Lodge & Spa" together with Mehul Johnson, JMD, Indiabulls. She is very bullish over the unfolding growth scenario and buyer preferences for 'Ikaigai' products in India, on the back of fast-growing demand in the lifestyle segment in the country.

Pia Johnson has planned to roll out 'Ikaigai' stores across the country. A multi-category contemporary furniture brand 'Ikaigai' has its flagship store located at One World Center in Mumbai. It provides the customers an exclusive opportunity to choose from a wide range of options comprising stylish furniture and furnishings apart from decor and lighting solutions to spruce up their living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms and offices.

Pia Johnson, Founder of Ikaigai, said, "Our exclusive Ikaigai store offers a wide range of well-designed, functional and international quality artfully designed furniture and home furnishing products of a best known & historical Italian brand-Calia Italia, luxury American brand-Sonder Living, and other renowned brands like Scandinavian Design & Square Roots, etc., under one roof. While we have formed exclusive tie-ups with some of the world's leading furniture and lifestyle brands, we aim to deliver international quality furniture with an emphasis on comfort & style. Starting with metros, we are looking to open COCO & Franchise stores at very strategic locations, in tier I cities, across the country."



The biggest USP of 'Ikaigai' is that it delivers premium quality furniture featuring exquisite craftsmanship that meets the high standards of the global luxury furniture market. Its wide range of furnishing solutions provides value for money proposition to consumers hence the brand has gained instant recognition and preferences of the upwardly mobile segments in the country. While the demand for 'Ikaigai' products is on the constant rise, Pia Johnson is looking to tap into this fast-growing opportunity in the Indian market.

She has been also contributing in expediting the expansion drive of Johnson Lodge and Spa in the country, with restaurants and clubs inside the residential properties of major real estate developers in India.

'Ikaigai' is a multi-category contemporary furniture brand having exclusive tie-ups with the world's leading furniture and lifestyle brands such as Calia Italia, Sonder Living, Scandinavian Design, Square Roots, Wetter among others. With its emphasis on style and comfort, the designer furniture brand 'Ikaigai' has brought a wide selection of design styles and aesthetics under one roof. Ikaigai is carrying collections designed by the world's leading designers such as Kelly Hoppen, Thomas Bina, Andrew Martin, Maison 55, Nellcote Studio and Coup & Co. Ikaigai launched its store in India with an aim to deliver high-quality furniture in the Indian market. Ikaigai has its flagship store located at One World Center, Parel.

For more information, Please visit www.ikaigai.com.

