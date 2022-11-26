PIDEAX Labs launches India's first Co-Working Research Hub

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/PNN): Nitin Lohia and Lakshay Lohia, two young entrepreneurs from Delhi, are creating PIDEAX LABS which will be India's First Co-Working Research hub and incubation lab.

Pideax Labs will provide office space to increase job productivity and efficiency, as well as incubator laboratories for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and others to engage, collaborate, and work with.

Pideax Labs has a dedicated team for providing the best possible working environment for professionals, business owners, and freelancers, as well as high-tech equipment, flexible spaces with modern infrastructure, necessary amenities, and recreational games to help meet the needs of professionals, as well as other facilities at an affordable price.

Petonic Infotech has also invested in this initiative and will work with it closely. Pideax aims to change the way people gain access to research and innovation. Instill a network of public and private partner's eager to engage with emerging and frontier technologies to build more dynamic corporations and smart cities, and collaborate with corporations to develop high-value solutions that address specific challenges while delivering industry-changing innovation. Encourage closer collaboration among firms, governments and entrepreneurs in order to generate important technology advancements for a more sustainable, resilient, and accessible future.

Nitin Lohia and Lakshay Lohia, Co-Founders of PIDEAX LABS, said, "We are excited to announce the launch of India's first co-working research hub with a very new concept of Incubation, which will assist start-ups in achieving a greater success probability by delivering integrated solutions and world-class facilities with effect via access to the brightest brains in today's business world."



Incubation is a novel concept that Pideax is bringing with its co-working facilities in India. Business incubation refers to the process through which an individual or organisation assists in the formation and growth of a new business.

Business incubators are those that assist start-ups or new businesses. Before financing or funneling cash into every start-up, these business incubators assess the potential for development. Before deciding to assist or fund a startup, much research must be conducted. A business incubation service provides a physical space for startups and small businesses to thrive and flourish. In addition to a workspace, incubation services give coaching, money, and tools to help firms succeed.

PIDEAX supports the clients to build effective business cases and strong execution plan in order to successfully execute work performed for the Government and will enable the clients to become more accessible to the consumer by utilizing and tapping into the skills of our experienced mentors.

And going to help the clients to scale in a way which results in increased sales to corporate clients. In recent years, the culture of CoWorking Space has grown in metro cities, not only upscaling the environment but also providing young minds and budding entrepreneurs with the opportunity to grow their team at their own pace, giving them the opportunity to grow their team at their own pace.

The convenience and time savings provided by co-working spaces are significant advantages. Pideax co-working labs are collaborative workspaces where freelancers, remote workers, and independent professionals may collaborate.

