PieSocket brings an uproar through seamless bidirectional communication

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI/The PRTree): PieSocket, a seamless communication tool is bringing a revolution in the market through a technology that aims to alleviate the flaws of orthodox communication in applications. One of the most requested technologies, PieSocket ensures seamless bidirectional communication between the system and end-user, and among the users in a network.

Speaking about the venture, Anand Singh says, "I saw that most applications, and websites struggle to improve bidirectional communication that compels them to use other external solutions that impedes their workflow. PieSocket integrates within the application and pushes out the messages as soon as an event is triggered. This helps the professionals to effectively manage the incoming or persistent problems that require immediate resolution. PieSocket is deployed on a very large scale and manages up to 10 Billion messages per day."

There are very few instances when an idea strikes and the implementation follows immediately. Anand Singh with his two innovative ventures that are now an inseparable part of any modern application and website is always on the lookout to devise creative yet effective methods to solve existing problems. His granular approach to solving problems has led to the birth of PieSocket.



An avid technology-driven entrepreneur with a knack for the perfection of the tools that he creates, Anand Singh holds a firm grasp on managing businesses and has won many laurels over the past years, with the most notable of them being a winner and the moderator of Smart India Hackathon.

With the vision to develop new SAAS products that can alleviate the woes of modern businesses, he is constantly working on researching new ideas.

