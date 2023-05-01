PingPong wins Times Business Award for its excellence in cross-border payments

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI/IMC): PingPong India, a pioneer in cross-border payments has bagged this year's Times Business Award. The award was given to the company for excellence in cross-border payment solutions and helping Indian companies establish themselves abroad.

Chetna Sharma, Head, India Marketing, PingPong, said, "We're pleased to be recognized for our excellence in providing cross-border payment solutions. PingPong plays a significant role in providing cutting-edge technology riding on innovation to Indian companies to extend their reach to global markets. We'll strive to work even harder to fulfil our commitment to our steadfast clientele who have been resolute in their unwavering support for us."

The cross-border payments market has always been fraught with pain points and inefficiencies from both cost and time perspectives. This leads to expensive transaction fees and complex, lengthy payment-processing methods and, sometimes, even rejection of authentic payments with added protective barriers to safeguard an institution against illegal transactions. These payments are categorized into wholesale cross-border payments and retail cross-border payments.





PingPong is one of the largest payment and digital trade solution providers, serving more than one million global customers. Its product suite includes e-commerce payments, B2B trade payments, acquiring services, card issuing, FX management, supply chain finance, VAT tax services, enterprise solutions, business intelligence software to name a few.

Today, PingPong has accommodated business flows from over 200 countries/regions. The company claims that their tested and proven global infrastructure has processed over $90 billion in transaction volume and connects over 100 international e-commerce marketplaces and ecosystem partners, as well as over 100 international financial institutions.

This story has been provided by IMC (iMEQ communications). ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ IMC)

