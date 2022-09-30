PIPL plans to go Pan-India looking at business growth

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/PNN): Pandey Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (PIPL) a leading DSC provider, is planning to spread its network pan India with its exceptional services.

The Delhi-based digital signature company is currently trusted by 4,200 satisfied clients.

The company is looking forward to expanding its client base in the coming years and extending its reach to a greater number of CAs and DSC resellers. Its expansion plan primarily aims to contribute to its business growth and help it to emerge as a top DSC company in India.

Pandey Infotech Pvt. Ltd., as the name suggests, is the brainchild of Ravi Pandey. He has an M.Sc degree from Awadh University, and his core area of expertise is the technology domain. Leveraging his extensive experience, he has built Pandey Infotech from scratch and is leading the company to a new height of success in a systematic manner.



The DSC company provides Digital Signature Certificates (DSCs) and USB tokens to resellers for individuals and organizations alike. With more than 6 years of experience in the Digital Signature Market, Pandey Infotech has emerged as a one-stop solution where you get Digital Signature Certificates, USB tokens, RA franchises, premium , Super and align logins, and SSL certificates. The list of its wide range of services includes DSCs, Class 3 DSCs, DGFT, Document Signer Certificates, Epass USB Tokens, Proxkey Token, mTokenCryptoID -- FIPS Token, Safenet, and Biometric Fingerprint devices.

"Today, when the world is rapidly moving towards digitization, and everything is going online, Digital Signature Certificates have come out to be a convenient solution for all the hassles related to physical signatures. The fact of the matter is the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has made it mandatory for companies to file all reports, applications, and forms using a digital signature only. In this scenario, Pandey Infotech is a reliable destination for DSCs and USB tokens. We provide all the services on an urgent-basis to offer the ultimate client satisfaction. Moreover, our team supports, cooperates, and resolves the issue as soon as possible," says Ravi Pandey, Founder and CEO of Pandey Infotech.

Since its inception in 2016, the company has been well-recognized for its Best-in-class services. Pandey Infotech is a Gold Premium partner of V-sign CA from last 4 yrs. It has been awarded the Vsign GOLD Premium Partner Award 2021, ePass2003 Premium Partner Award 2020-2021, mToken Top 10 Partner Award 2020-2021, and Proxkey Star Performer Award 2019, among many others.

The company is now all set to go pan India to serve a wider customer base with its top-end services.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

