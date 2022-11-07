Piramal Pharma Consumer Products Division launches Wellify.in, an in-house D2C platform for health and wellness products

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 7 (ANI/ Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL): Piramal Pharma Limited Consumer Products Division (CPD), today announced the launch of its D2C platform, Wellify.in.

It is an exclusive, one-stop shop for all the health and wellness brand offerings by the company, and is expected to contribute 10 per cent of the e-commerce business in terms of revenue by end of FY24.

The platform shall provide consumers' access to its entire range of products across more than 20 brands along with all the new offerings that company is going to launch in future. The platform would offer products across various categories such as health & wellness, beauty, baby care & toys and women's intimate range.

Wellify promises to serve consumers better by giving them direct to home access to highly effective and quality products from Piramal, that are trusted by millions of consumers across the country. The platform will offer free home delivery, no minimum order value and delightful offers which will enable rise in daily orders.

Wellify is designed to offer personalised experience to the users powered by advanced technology as Piramal CPD has invested in Martech tools to offer superlative experience to its consumers.



Nitish Bajaj, CEO, and Piramal Consumer Product Division commented, "E-commerce has exploded in the country and has been a major growth engine for our business as well. With the launch of our D2C platform, Wellify.in, we are looking at bolstering our e-commerce capabilities by reaching out to our customers directly with quality products, customised offerings and multiple delivery options. We have heavily invested in e-commerce in the last two years which is poised for a significant growth and is expected to contribute to 25 per cent of our overall revenue in next 3 years".

Website link - https://wellify.in/

Piramal Pharma's India Consumer Products Division's portfolio comprises 21 brands with offerings spanning across multiple categories. It aims to be among the top three over the-counter (OTC) product companies in India. Over the last two years, the business has invested significantly in various growth levers.

The Company's strategy of expanding the product portfolio and distribution network has worked well and the Consumer Products business is evolving into a strong player in India's OTC market. Piramal CPD has been focusing on celebrity-led campaigns, expanding its distribution network, and leveraging e-commerce extensively. For more information visit: Piramal Pharma Limited - Consumer Products Division

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL), a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited, offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 14 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries.

PPL includes an integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) business, Complex hospital generics business, and India Consumer Products business, selling over-the-counter products in India. In addition, it has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market.

In October 2020, PPL received 20 per cent strategic growth investment from the Carlyle Group. For more information visit: www.piramal.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

