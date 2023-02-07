Piramal Realty begins delivery of Piramal Vaikunth; its first project in Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of the Piramal Group, received an Occupancy Certificate for Cluster 1 of its Integrated Township, Piramal Vaikunth, located in Balkum, Thane. This achievement signifies a key milestone for the organization, as it represents Piramal Realty's inaugural handover of its Residential Development. The process of transferring ownership of over 300 apartments has commenced and will be completed by March, 23.

Piramal Vaikunth, Cluster 1 comprises three 28+ storey towers within a 32-acre integrated township. The project emphasizes a cohesive ecosystem that prioritizes community living. Designed to provide residents with an elevated living experience, it offers a unique blend of amenities and biophilic aesthetics. Residents of Cluster 1 will have the privilege of accessing exclusive amenities such as a Multipurpose Hall, Gymnasium, Library, Swimming Pool and Indoor Games Room.

Gaurav Sawhney, CEO, Piramal Realty, said, "The completion of Cluster 1 is a significant achievement for us, and we look forward to welcoming our first set of customers to experience #ThePiramalLife. The project exemplifies superior standards of design, construction, and amenities, aimed at fostering a productive, healthy, and sustainable living environment for its residents."

He further added, "Piramal Vaikunth has been one of the fastest-selling projects in Thane and has established itself as one of the most sought-after developments. We are thrilled to see this lifestyle destination reach fruition. The biophilia-inspired design of this project seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor spaces while prioritizing community living. The successful integration of biophilia into our apartments aligns with our commitment to delivering the highest standard of living for our residents."

Piramal Vaikunth boasts dedicated open spaces of up to 40% of the total area with amenities, sprawling over 60,000 sq.ft, designed to fit a modern lifestyle. Residents will have the privilege of accessing amenities such as a cafeteria, guest suites, banquet hall, creche, cycling track (1.5km), amphitheater seating, jogging route (1.6km), squash court, mini cricket ground, yoga and meditation terrace, and a multipurpose court. Piramal Vaiknuth has teamed up with leaders like HOK Chicago (Master Planner), DSP (Design Architect), Buro Happold (MEP + Structural Consultant) and Lerch Bates (Vertical Transportation) to establish a new standard for elevated living.



Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 15 mn sq. ft of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested $235 million for a minority stake in the company.

Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture, and community living.

Piramal Group is a global business conglomerate with diverse interests in pharma, financial services and real estate. The Group has offices in over 30 countries and a global brand presence in more than 100 markets, and operates with over 10,000 people worldwide from 21 diverse nationalities.

Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group is a torchbearer of trusteeship, responsible business ethos and sustainable, holistic growth. Based on the philosophy of 'Doing Well and Doing Good', the Group continues to create long-term value for its stakeholders and the community at large.

In over three decades of its existence, Piramal Group has pursued a twin strategy of both organic and inorganic growth. Driven by its core values, Piramal Group has strived for inclusive growth, while adhering to ethical and values-driven practices.

