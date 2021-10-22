Piramal Realty Introduces S-Class Homes at Piramal Revanta

Mumbai( Maharashtra)[India] October 22(ANI/Newsvoir): With the changing market environment, consumers desire to own optimally designed homes with views that will leave you mesmerized. To fulfil these desires, Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group has introduced "S-Class Homes", a new generation of smart and classy homes at Mulund's most sought after residential address Piramal Revanta.

These smart residences are singularly curated to offer a serene ecosystem, selective privacy, spectacular amenities and stunning views that are truly are a class apart.

Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Sawhney, Chief Operating Officer, Piramal Realty, said, "There has been a continued rise in the demand for apartments with open spaces, natural light, and ventilation that provide holistic living experiences. With the introduction of S-Class Homes, we aim to create smart residences that spell class and improve the quality of life for first-time home buyers, and individuals who wish to upgrade to Mumbai or upscale to Mulund. These homes go beyond the bare necessities of practical homes by providing their owners with an elevated living experience."

S-Class Homes have been created to usher residents into the 21st century with a comprehensive set of features that include fully airconditioned homes and home automation features like digital motion sensors, temperature and lighting control and biometric security. Piramal Revanta offers spectacular amenities with two multistory clubhouses covering over 30,000 sq. ft. of amenity space.



Built across ~12 acres, Piramal Revanta accentuates quality living along with prime location, excellent design, and world-class amenities in a project where over 50% of the development is designated as open space. Situated in the heart of Mulund, the project offers a unique combination of modern-day living with picturesque views. Piramal Revanta is an urban oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The ultra-modern, high-rise towers at Revanta towers sit on the edge of the approximately 25,000-acre Sanjay Gandhi National Park and offers expansive views of the lush green Yeoor Hills. With upcoming infrastructure projects such as Goregaon Mulund Link Road and Thane - Wadala Metro line, the connectivity from Piramal Revanta will be enhanced further as it will reduce travel time and increase proximity to social infrastructure developments.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 15 mn sq. ft of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested $235 million for a minority stake in the company.

Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture and community living.

The Piramal Group, led by Ajay Piramal, is one of India's foremost business conglomerates with a global footprint. With operations in 30 countries and a brand presence in over 100 markets, the Group's consolidated revenues were ~US$1.7 billion in FY2021, with ~37% of revenues generated from outside India. The Group's diversified portfolio includes a presence in industries in pharma, financial services, and real estate.

