Piramal Realty launches 'AtHomeWithDravid' campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, unveiled its new campaign "#AtHomeWithDravid" with the recent appointment of Rahul Dravid as its Brand Ambassador.

Piramal Realty has a premium portfolio of over 17 million sq. ft. under development across Mumbai Metropolitan Region comprising of Piramal Mahalaxmi (Jacob Circle), Piramal Vaikunth (Thane), Piramal Revanta (Mulund), Piramal Aranya (Byculla), and Piramal Agastya (Kurla), a state-of-the-art commercial project.

The #AtHomeWithDravid campaign is inspired by a simple insight - "No matter who you are or wherever you reach, coming back home is always a special and the most reassuring feeling." Through this campaign, Piramal Realty aims to communicate a simple message that even famous personalities like Rahul Dravid find utmost comfort in their own home being surrounded by family members.

Over the past two years, we have come to appreciate the importance of family more than ever. While the world is becoming more modern and advanced, the meaning of family and what it stands for remains the same. Realizing the importance of owning a home and to make homeownership easy for families, Piramal Realty is providing a Zero Pre EMI offer across its portfolio in Mumbai for a limited time.

Commenting on the new campaign, Kyron Dinshaw, VP & Head, Marketing, Piramal Realty, said, "The current campaign reflects two key messages: The importance of owning a home and how Piramal Realty is making it easy to own a home. Known for reliability and performance similar to that of Rahul Dravid, we plan to communicate this message in a very personal, engaging and positive tone, considering this is our first campaign involving a celebrity. Creating a deeper relationship with the audience & connecting their two passion points: cricket and family, we have transformed this campaign from a simple celebrity endorsement to a brand advocacy through a natural connect between the celebrity and corporate. We believe this campaign will aid in driving the message - Home is where the heart is and despite all the fame and success, an individual will always return to his home & family."



With changing times, consumer behavior has evolved over the years, creating new trends. The bespoke offering from Piramal Realty will aid in meeting customer's needs. Through this campaign, we intend to support home buyers to book their dream home without the burden of paying pre-EMI for a stipulated period of time, enabling them with an easy chance to indulge in the experience of luxury living. Piramal Realty has devised a 360-degree marketing campaign, which will include brand films with the brand ambassador in addition to Digital, Print, Outdoor and Social Media promotions.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 17 mn sq. ft. of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested USD 235 million dollars for a minority stake in the company.

Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety, and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture, and community living.

The Piramal Group, led by Ajay Piramal, is one of India's foremost business conglomerates with a global footprint. With operations in 30 countries and brand presence in over 100 markets, the Group's consolidated revenues were ~US USD 1.7 billion in FY 2021, with ~37% of revenues generated from outside India. The Group's diversified portfolio includes presence in industries in pharma, financial services, and real estate.

