Piramal Realty presents The Skyline Collection at Rohin, Piramal Revanta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Piramal Realty, the real estate arm of Piramal Group, announced the launch of its "Skyline Collection", offering uninterrupted views of Mulund's city skyline.

The skyline collection comprises of 27 efficiently designed 2 BHK residences starting from the 26th floor with a carpet area of ~718 sq. ft. including a spacious master bedroom of ~165 sq. ft. The smartly planned residences are designed to offer flexible spaces to set up workstations.

With an emphasis on the perfect size for a 2-BHK apartment, the new Skyline Collection at Piramal Revanta accentuates quality living along with excellent design, world-class amenities, and breath-taking views.

Built across 12 acres, this residential project offers 50% of open spaces and is designed to maximize natural light and ventilation in the apartments. It is a perfect blend of nature and contemporary architecture designed for discerning homeowners.

Piramal Revanta offers a range of world-class amenities such as:

Club House

Cafe Lounge

Gymnasium

Multi-purpose hall/badminton court

Squash court

Indoor games zone

Mini theatre

Multipurpose indoor studio

Saloon/Spa

Creche

Adults Pool



Poolside Sitting Area

Kids Pool and Splash Pad

Kids Playground

Cycle and Jogging Track

Junior free play lawn for cricket and Football

Toddler Play Area

Senior Citizen Area

Zen/Yoga Garden

Walking Path

Courtyard Seating

Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Sawhney, Chief Operating Officer, Piramal Realty, said, "There has been a significant change in the consumer behaviour with regards to their housing requirements post COVID. We are witnessing an increase in demand for large size apartments with open spaces and amenities. Our new offering, 'The Skyline Collection' at Piramal Revanta is efficiently designed to accommodate flexible spaces to facilitate work from home. We are hopeful that this new offering will meet the demand of our customers."

Piramal Revanta offers a unique style of contemporary living in the new cultural, financial, and commercial heart of Mumbai - Mulund. The high-rise towers at Revanta are situated at the edge of the 25,000-acre (approx) Sanjay Gandhi National Park, offering expansive views of the lush green Yeoor Hills. Connectivity from Piramal Revanta will be enhanced with several infrastructure projects in the pipeline such as Goregaon Mulund Link Road, which will significantly reduce the travel time for residents.

COVID-19 has changed the preferences of individuals, stressing the need of owning rather than renting a home from reputed developers in a gated community that offers premium amenities and on-time delivery. As a company, Piramal Realty has always envisioned fulfilling homebuyers' dreams by providing them gold standards in design, quality, safety and customer-centricity.

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group is one of India's leading developers with 17 mn sq. ft of residential and commercial under development in and around Mumbai. In 2015, two of the world's most respected private equity investors invested $235 million for a minority stake in the company.

Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture and community living.

The Piramal Group, led by Ajay Piramal, is one of India's foremost business conglomerates with a global footprint. With operations in 30 countries and brand presence in over 100 markets, the Group's consolidated revenues were ~US$1.7 billion in FY2021, with ~37% of revenues generated from outside India. The Group's diversified portfolio includes presence in industries in pharma, financial services, and real estate.

MahaRERA Registration No. Piramal Revanta Tower 2: P51800014021.

