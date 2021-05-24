Piramal Revanta: an abode offering efficiently designed homes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI/News Voir): Thorough planning and maximum utilization of the available space plays a crucial role while buying a home today. Due to the endless hours spent indoors during the pandemic, homebuyers have started preferring functional spaces that are spacious with clutter-free designs and backed with premium finishes. In these settings, Piramal Revanta, a new-age luxury high-rise development nestled in the heart of Mulund, right at the foothills of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) offers optimally designed 1, 2 and 3 Bed Residences.

The apartments at Piramal Revanta offer Dual Aspect Residences that maximizes natural air and sunlight along with sprawling views of the 25,000-acre SGNP. The project offers a floor to floor height of 3.1 m with an option of combining two apartments for additional space. These homes can accommodate work preferences along with serene views and efficient layouts, all under one roof! The project is built across ~12 acres and designed to maximize natural light and ventilation.

Piramal Revanta is a step above the rest with up to 50% open spaces and conveniently designed state-of-the-art amenities and modern services, providing a natural ecosystem for all ages. It is an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts as it features a world-class gymnasium with modern equipment. Some of the other fitness amenities include swimming pools, squash court, and Multipurpose court. Residents at Piramal Revanta can experience other unique amenities such as a salon & spa, cafe lounge, creche, and workstations, and many more.



Mulund has always enjoyed a well-balanced fusion of urbanization and culture with advanced architecture, diverse communities and exceptional connectivity. Strategically located and well-connected to all parts of the city, Piramal Revanta offers potential homebuyers with access to a vast social infrastructure option of shopping centres, a lively cultural scene with multiplexes and theatres.

Piramal Revanta has collaborated with world-renowned architects, interior designers, and consultants, to envision modern architecture and thoughtful interior concept from conception to completion. Every detail is scrutinized, from gracious layouts to luxurious interior finishes to deliver the most refined modern piece of art. ALT, facade consultant, Manila, Philippines; Eversendai, Construction Partners, Malaysia; Lerch Bates, Vertical Transport, Mumbai and UHA London, Design Consultant, United Kingdom are some of the international and celebrated partners associated with Piramal Revanta to build a contemporary architectural marvel.

MahaRERA Registration No:

Piramal Revanta Tower 1: P51800005983 |Piramal Revanta Tower 2: P51800014021 |Piramal Revanta Tower 3: P51800018099.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

