Pixel Solutionz brings cutting-edge expertise in technology to serve clients across sectors

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/SRV Media): In the age of the internet, most of the industrial players are keen to be equipped with various tools of digitization which not only keeps them ahead in the competitive world but also aware of various innovations happening across the digital world. Founded in 2015 and Headquartered in Kolkata, India, Pixel Solutionz is a Digital Solutions Company providing business applications, digital marketing, enterprise business apps, e-commerce, automation, AI & IoT solutions for clients across the globe.

Pixel Solutionz with its deep domain expertise blended with cutting-edge technology expertise earned a reputation for providing value for money for our client engagement models that include total ownership of the project through the seamless integration of all components to ensure superior quality and timely delivery. With strategic partners in Bangalore, India, UK, and Australia, Pixel Solutionz is serving clients across industry verticals.



It was in late 2015 when two seasoned professionals, Sadhan Biswas and Jayanta Chatterjee with over 2 decades of experience in the field of technology came together to give a new meaning to their professional career by giving birth to Pixel Solutionz.

Overcoming the initial challenges, it started gaining the confidence of customers and soon big brands got added to its kitty. Great Solutions, Timely delivery, and a supercharged team contributed towards an upward growth since inception. Sadhan and Jayanta anticipated that it will not be easy unless we bring something new and innovative to stand apart in this crowded place. In 2017, with the joining of Arya Mandol to the management team, the company started focusing more on AI and IoT-based solutions along with Product Developments to position themselves in a niche market segment.

Over the last 5+ years, Pixel Solutionz has been delivering custom business applications, social media marketing, e-commerce, and mobile applications development, IoT, and AI-enabled automation services to over 250+ happy clients across the globe with over 96% returning clients across business verticals.

"We have been working as a success partner for our customers to help them achieve Digital Transformation by providing Consulting and Tech Solutions like CRM, Custom ERPs, Biz Automation Applications, and more. We have Learning Management System with Integrated Live Classroom, featuring rich, robust solutions being used by some large Edu Institutes benefitting around 14,000 students. Our EdTech products like educationBengal.in (a 1stop portal of educational info and resources) and pixelbenchmarks.com (Unique mock test platform that operates on a pay-as-you-go model and generates revenue mainly through exam fees (to be paid by users) and registration fees (paid by resource providers) not only attracted visitors and registrations but were also awarded by NASSCOM for their Uniqueness." says Sadhan Biswas, Founder, Pixel Solutionz.



Pixel Solutionz quickly developed Disruptive Solutions like Learning Management Solutions, Contactless Visitor Management systems, Automation Software.

"We are constantly learning and evolving to keep us agile to adapt and innovate based on the situation or demand of our customers. These tough times taught us things like solution fitment, refinement, and adding layers to manage disruptions using technology to optimise the ROI. We stand by our customers with a positive impact that eventually creates a win-win situation." says Sadhan.

"In simple words, at Pixel Solutionz, we care for our clients' businesses and we understand their business challenges especially in these turbulent times. Tough times need disruptive solutions. A large Education brand was facing the challenge to keep the trainings on during the COVID lockdown and we immediately enabled them with our LMS with Live Classroom to keep it running. The same happened for Retailers and we made them local to global with our Ecommerce Solutions," answers Jayanta on why clients reach us for solutions.

Partnered with Nasscom, Webel, Microsoft, and Amazon AWS, Pixel Solutionz has been awarded as Nasscom Startup Winner owing to its impeccable services and solutions across the web development solutions domain.

"Business dynamics today demand a continuous refinement of our strategies as we move forward. Arya, who leads our geek squad, feels that. We keep redefining our roadmaps based on factors like customer needs, economic situation, go-to-market offerings, and affordable technology solutions. We plan to explore more into AI, ML, IoT space and expand our businesses to newer geographies in the next couple of years. We also plan to double our headcount in the next 1-2 years. As we always believe, let this journey of excitement continue to make IT happen" signs off Sadhan with a satisfying note.

