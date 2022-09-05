Pixeltests an EdTech Impacted over 110,000 Professionals in Cutting Edge Technology

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pixeltests is an education technology (EdTech) startup that is well on its way in its mission to upskill over a million professionals and students in the emergent and game-changing technologies of Web 3.0 and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Pixeltests' work will help them secure fulfilling and lucrative opportunities in these industry-relevant technologies. To that end, Pixeltests has partnerships in place with IIT-Madras Center for Continuing Education (CCE) and IIT-Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

This initiative is a first of its kind in the country towards building a passionate and committed community that can engage and share their knowledge and information.

Pixeltests was founded by Jayanth Rasamsetti where he is also the Chief AI Scientist. He is an alum of IIT-Madras and Columbia University having completed his B.Tech (Mechanical Engineering) and M.Tech (Product Design) from the former and an M.S. (Operations Research) from the latter.

At Pixeltests, he brings with him a wealth of experience in the EdTech industry having previously worked at Great Learning (acquired for $600Mn), Simplilearn (acquired for $250Mn) and TalentSprint (acquired for $35Mn). These recent accomplishments were anchored on his previous work experience in various roles within multinational corporations and startups.

Jayanth began his professional career with roles at American Express and KPMG in the US and India. While at American Express he built complex underwriting risk models analyzing large volumes of data.

Naveen Vunnam, Founder & CEO at ILIOS Power, a Solar EPC company providing end to end solutions, and Jayanth's senior at IIT-M, has this to says, "Jayanth was ever passionate about finding impactful areas where technology can solve pressing challenges at scale."



That is just what Jayanth did later in his career when he returned to India to build Sgmoid, a Medical Robotic Process Automation startup. Recognizing that several workflows used by ophthalmologists include repetitive, mundane tasks such as the time spent scribing medical reports, he saw an opportunity to automate these workflows using neural network techniques in computer vision & NLP. Under his stewardship, his team came up with several AI algorithms (patented and patent pending) that were trained on over 3 million patients.

Currently, his Deep Learning models have the potential to be used at over 206 centers and have over 5 Million patients using them annually, including at L.V. Prasad Eye Institute, (LVPEI) Asia's largest Ophthalmology hospital. Raghu Gullapalli, the Network Director of Global Partnerships and Development at LVPEI said, "Creating disruptive healthcare technology is extremely hard and very important given the severe paucity of doctors across the entire healthcare ecosystem. Jayanth's collaborative work at LVPEI was exemplary."

T. Muralidharan, Founder of the TMI Group, a top HR services firm with pan India operations in talent acquisition and talent development, and a mentor of Jayanth was instrumental in his taking up his next startup. To quote him, "Jayanth of course had a precocious appetite to learn new technologies and their applications. But he also harbored a deep desire to empower others to take his own learning path and skill themselves in trending technologies."

That sums up why Jayanth embarked on the Pixeltests journey, one that has already impacted over 110,000 professionals. Through strategic partnerships with IIT-M CCE and Pravartak, Pixeltests provides deep dive courses in Web 3.0 & Blockchain technologies, NFTs, Data Science, Python and AI.

Today, his company has built a passionate community of over 32,000 professionals that is rapidly growing.

Ganesh Vudutha, Co-founder & CEO of EDOMOTICS, an integrated player in the home automation space, is not surprised at this growth. To quote him: "Clarity of thought, vision, and operational tenacity have always been the strengths of Jayanth. There is no doubt that under his stewardship, Pixeltests will succeed in its mission and beyond." Arun V Rao, founder of Whizzard, a last-mile infrastructure company, agrees. "Jayanth is a fast learner, and he is out on a mission to make us all too."

Established in 1986, the Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) at IIT-Madras supports faculty members in providing knowledge-based technological services to satisfy the needs of the society and industry by providing continuing education to the incumbents of Universities, Research & Development (R&D) Laboratories and Industries, by utilizing Institute's resources.

