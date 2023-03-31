Piyush Goyal visits Okayti's Tea Experience Centre during G20 Summit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI/PNN): During the G20 Summit, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to the Okayti Tea Experience Center left a lasting impression on the team. Goyal observed the entire process of tea-making from scratch, showing a keen interest in the natural and organic processes used in Darjeeling. He expressed his appreciation, highlighting India's potential to export such talent worldwide.

This recognition from a distinguished leader like Goyal is a testament to Okayti Tea's unwavering commitment towards excellence and innovation. During the conversation, Goyal expressed his interest in visiting the tea gardens of Okayti when he visits Darjeeling, as he has been invited by Darjeeling MP Raju Bista. He also emphasised the importance of promoting the export of the high-quality tea that is grown in the region.

Rajeev Baid, the Managing Director of Okayti, expressed his gratitude for Goyal's visit, stating, "It was an honour for them to showcase their work to someone of his calibre. Such recognition has further motivated the team to continue delivering the finest tea offerings to their valued customers. With their innovative approach to tea-making and commitment to sustainability, Okayti Tea is poised to make a meaningful impact on the tea industry and beyond."

