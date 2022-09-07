Pizza Hut launches a range of 12 New Flavour Fun Pizzas starting at Rs 79* only

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pizza Hut, India's most loved and trusted pizza brand, has launched its new Flavour Fun range offering 12 new pizzas starting at an unbelievable price of Rs 79* only.

The pizza range comes in 5 craveable sauce flavors like Tandoori, Schezwan, Italian, Cheezy and Classic - paired with seven vegetarian and five non-vegetarian topping combinations making it the most affordable and distinctive option for consumers to indulge in, compared to any other similar offering in the QSR industry.

Flavour Fun pizzas will be available at all 700+ Pizza Hut stores in India, across dine-in, delivery and takeaway.

The entire Flavour Fun range is available in the personal pizza size. The Vegetarian variants include a wide range of topping combos across Paneer, Sweet Corn, Mushroom, Onion and Capsicum. Non-vegetarians too have several topping options to try such as Chicken Sausage, Chicken Meatballs, Chicken Tikka and Chicken Pepperoni.

Pizza Hut has launched this range keeping Gen Z in mind, especially the college goers and early jobbers who are on a budget. Since these young consumers order food several times a week, they seek a variety of flavours at a cost that is not prohibitive, and the Flavour Fun range perfectly matches this need for variety and value.



Speaking about the launch, Neha, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India said, "I am tremendously excited about the launch of our Flavour Fun range at a never-before price point from the brand. With Flavour Fun, we are offering 'more for less' to our young consumers, so that they can enjoy their favourite pizza brand as often as they like, with enough variety to keep them coming for more. This is just the start of our exciting journey to become a younger and everyday brand. We are committed to launching more such products and services to make Pizza Hut increasingly accessible to young consumers."

Pizza Hut has also launched a massive 360-degree Flavour Fun marketing campaign across leading digital and social media platforms, mobile apps, OTT video and audio platforms, PR and influencer outreach, OOH and on-ground activation in youth centric locations like colleges, coaching centres, co-working and co-living spaces, in-store branding, radio and print publicity.

The plan includes innovative collaborations with its partner brand, Pepsi, as well as aggressive promotions on Zomato and Swiggy. A series of fun digital films launched by the brand features Pizza Hut's magnetic ambassador Anuradha Menon and a quirky Shut Up and Take My Money tagline to highlight the sheer affordability and variety of the new range.

Pizza Hut recently crossed the 700th store milestone in India, coinciding with the launch of its Flavour Fun range. The company had earlier unveiled its bold new brand platform called 'Dil KholKe Delivering' which promises to offer Dil Satisfying Pizzas at Dil Satisfying Value, blanketed in Pizza Hut's warm and friendly customer service, an easy, hassle-free ordering experience, and the assurance of 'Trust in Every Bite'.

*The starting price is Rs 79

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

