Plan Care Foundation, a Delhi Based NGO, pioneering the cause of Women Empowerment and Girl Child Education

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): According to recent studies, more than 50 per cent of women in India are illiterate, and only 29 per cent of women in India are actively employed.

Additionally, those who are employed are paid 46 per cent less than men holding the same positions.

To address unmet needs in the community Plan Care foundation, an upcoming Non-Profit Organisation, registered under Section 8 of the Companies act (2013) is working to bridge the gap in the socio-economic development. The organisation is committed to empowering and educating women, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In pursuant of these aspirations, they have recently started a Sewing Centre in association with Singer India Ltd., inaugurated by Mahender Yadav (MLA, Vikas Puri Constituency) at a densely populated area of Mohan Garden. They provide Diploma and Certification Course for women/girls where they learn preparing fabric craft masks, children's dress material and ladies' suits under one roof.

The course material has been meticulously crafted for the beneficiaries keeping in mind the goal to ensure that they gain necessary skills, on the state-of-the art machines like Industrial Sewing Machine and Fashion Maker Machine, also their upkeep and maintenance, guaranteeing their complete self-reliance. From the inception the objective had been to provide sustainable employment opportunities and training, resulting from the numerous surveys in the locality where many women were struggling to make their ends meet. In fact, some of them are widows without any livelihood.

Nearly 150 students have been enrolled, and are undergoing regular training in four shifts from 11 am to 4 pm. While the household women join the training during the morning session, and the college students pursuing study join post-noon. Ninety per cent are from poor backgrounds which has prompted the organization to take up an initiative to give them a way of earning their own daily bread and sustaining their families.

Plan Care Foundation have also undertaken the work of infrastructure development and capacity building for the MCD primary girls' schools in West Delhi, which includes providing notice boards in classrooms as well as planning out Smart Classes - something only available now at private schools, to refurbishing the ground floor corridor by painting the ceiling and walls. This is to create an environment of learning and equal opportunities regardless of economic background which will bring them at par with the private schools.



They undertook school beautification project which when completed, was met with resounding praise from the administration. The principal and faculty were thrilled with the new paintings, graphics, quotes and images of inspiring female leaders that adorned the walls. They said that it would not only motivate the students, but give them hope to follow their dreams.

The occasion of 8th International Yoga Day, on June 21 was celebrated with full grandeur and enthusiasm and attended by 517 participants including principal, teachers, school staff and parents. The program was organised beautifully by the school faculty, staff and assisted by volunteer of Plan care Foundation under the PPP Model, and conducted in an engaging and delightful manner by a certified Yoga practitioner.

The session was carefully curated to fit the requirement of the event participants, to engage everyone in a holistic manner with the aspiration of spreading positivity. Advantages of each Asana was related and explained with respect to our mind body and soul during the yoga session.

Making this event greater success was brilliant initiative by the NGO where the hardworking cleaning personnel of the Municipal corporation Delhi was recognised and facilitated by the principal.

When asked about the vision of the organization the Director Manjeet Kaur said, "The patriarchy is a system that has been in place for centuries, and it will take more than a few years to upend it. But we believe that change is possible, and we are committed to working towards it. We act as a catalyst for change, bringing about positive transformation in individual lives. This work is not easy, but it is essential. We will continue to fight for equality and justice, even when the odds seem insurmountable. We know that Rome was not built overnight, but we also know that change can happen if we work together towards it. So let us continue to fight the good fight, knowing that our efforts will be making a difference in the world."

For more information, please visit plancare.org.

