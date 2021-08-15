Plan for Working Women and Mothers in 75th year of Indian Independence

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI/The PRTree): With India celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence, what is the future of working women and women who are mothers?

Dr Shweta Singh proposes through her book "India being under 200-year-colonization, the important thing to remember is that Indian Civilization is 5000 year old" in 'Parenting inspired by the stories of Sita from the Ramayana'.

The book elaborates on the instrumental role of parents to develop in children and self, grasp of reality and not just an idea of India. The modern state is a European construct, she contends. It lacks the true idea of history of India. Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Abdul Kalam Azad dedicated their entire lives to India. It is critical to bring to light that idea of India amongst the 1.3 billion Indians.

The book connects motherhood and the idea of India, drawing on the Hindu epics. An excerpt from the book reads, "Mother Goddess Sita raised her and King Rama's children as Van Devi, in a forest. With an able Guru Valmiki and a capable mother, they learnt stories of Rama's valor and yet they remained sensitive to Sita. They were accountable, responsible, surrounded with friends - animals and humans. Then one day, they saw the Golden horse that demanded unspoken obedience. Luv caught it and Kush hid it. They did it in jest. The horse had presumed they were weak. It had categorized them. They were taught well. They had learnt to question. They were trained to fight. They had values that they held on to as marks of character...not because they were a King or Lord Rama's children but because their environment needed them to be that kind of person...reality versus idea."

Dr Singh interprets the epic comparing different parenting models, such as presuming resilience or capability or model of presuming deficits, or models emphasizing weakness and feelings of othering or not belonging. She critiques modern ethos of self-indulgence, zero accountability, no responsibility.



The book can help plan for 65 Million young Indians by inspiring and coaching working women and mothers. The book says that people without privilege, without connections, who work hard, and lean on their families; can't afford luxury of ideas alone. They need to invest in their reality...the reality of their family, their community, their nation, and the world at large.

Global skill set, connections with power are privileges, 95% Indians don't have. Rest of us teach children to compete, to farm, to work to survive. Then why do ideas of 5% people matter more. Their higher ground cannot be on our backs. We are invested in an India that has resources for our future.

Winners are not born, they are trained by just one person's belief in them. That is what mothers do, especially mothers from the Indian Subcontinent, she concludes.

It is true, an individual or a nation cannot be defined by a single occurrence. Entire life's experiences feed into our next phase. That is what a strong identity is...for us as women and as mothers.

