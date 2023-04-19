PlanSource celebrates continued growth in India

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI/Mediawire): PlanSource, a leading provider of US employee benefits technology shared exciting updates about their 2023 plans, and recent recognitions for their operations in India.

PlanSource has locations in multiple cities across the United States and in Bengaluru, India. The India operations are delivering an exceptional customer experience through scaled processes and coverage round-the-clock.

PlanSource's market momentum, increased product investments and rapidly expanding global presence resulted in more than 750 new employer groups selecting PlanSource as their benefits engagement platform in 2022. The company now serves more than 4,000 customers, five million employees, and eight million users.



Under the leadership of CEO, Tom Signorello, PlanSource has made rapid strides towards growth, including:

* A plus-47 NPS score from customers and up-time and call center metrics exceeding SLAs.

* Launching new products including 'The Source', an employee engagement tool, that increases benefit usage and improves the total employee experience by putting everything employees need into one convenient spot, their mobile devices.

* Expanding PlanSource's Industry leading integrations portfolio with new HCM partners (SAP and Paylocity), carrier integrations (Aetna), and partner marketplace (80+ valuable add-on benefits).

* Implementing measurable ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) and DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) initiatives to create a more sustainable future, healthier planet and inclusive communities lies at the core of our values

* Establishing a Women in Tech and Leadership program globally



PlanSource's Bengaluru operations (PSI) was launched in 2020. The India office has contributed significantly to product development and support. Founded in 2008, PlanSource employs 800 associates with more than 200 of them based in India.

Tom Signorello, CEO, PlanSource, during his recent visit to India, said, "It is an exciting time in the benefits technology industry as automation creates increased efficiencies and the opportunity for better end-user experiences. PlanSource is well-positioned to continue leading the industry and we remain committed to furthering our mission to provide the best customer experience."

PlanSource believes in empowering employees to create an open and innovative culture that happen at various levels and can easily be categorized;

- Products: Conceptualizing newer products and features that enable our customers and end users to do things more efficiently

- Engineering: The outcome could take several forms ranging from abstract technical concepts, data models to architectural patterns and prototypes

- Process: Examples could be the novel ways and tools to speed up overall development lifecycle, DevOps KPIs etc. Process innovation goes beyond areas other than development as well: viz., Marketing, Sales, Operations, Finance and HR



To that end, I am excited about the contributions from India operations in developing and launching industry-leading products in the market. For example, our India-based leadership team and talent, contributed significantly towards the launch of our IQ decision support product, which gives measurable ROI (8x-12x) to our customers in managing their benefit spend. Recently, our India team also developed Chatbot and Personalized communication capabilities, and I am excited about the upcoming launch of these this week.

We have built an outstanding culture, and diversity/inclusion in our India operations. We were awarded the "Great place to work" certification in India in 2023. In addition, Vista Private Equity also recognized our India Center of Excellence as their best CoE operation across their 70+ portfolio companies. We plan to continue this growth and look forward to continued contributions from our India operations."

PlanSource" rel="noopener" target="_blank">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kfu2yIKFiII

This story has been provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

