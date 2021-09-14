Plantation Drive initiated by Zila Parishad, Jodhpur and villagers of Uchiyarda

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/SRV Media): A massive plantation drive was conducted on August 29, 2021 in a small Village Uchiyarda of District Jodhpur. As a combined initiative of Zila Parishad, Jodhpur, and villagers of Uchiyarda, led by Jaivardhan Singh, about 7,000 saplings were planted on barren government land in the village.

Jaivardhan, a 27-year-old lawyer turned businessman, proposed the noble idea to the villagers in a common meeting where everyone not only appreciated the idea but also ensured their full support in this cause.

Thereafter, Singh presented this proposal to Inderjeet Yadav - CEO, Zila Parishad (IAS Officer) who was kind enough to sanction Rs.33.84 Lacs for this project within 7 days of receipt of the proposal. The project received witnessed huge enthusiasm from villagers, as about 3500 saplings were planted within a span of merely 60 days.

A wide variety of flora namely Neem, Peepal, Baniyan, Sheesham including those with Ayurvedic characteristics like Aavla, Stavri, Saresh, Amaltaas, and the Rajasthani desert Plants like Khejri, Rohida, Ker, Jaal were planted. Notably, some of these varieties are on the verge of extinction.

This plantation was done on about 20 acres of the land area of the village and is estimated to directly benefit more than 14,000 people in and around the village. After such an overwhelming response and success in this project, Zila Parishad is now willing to carry out more such plantation drives at every Panchayat Samiti in other villages as well.



The motto behind this mass plantation drive was to make villagers aware of the value of a green and healthy environment, more importantly, the importance of beautifying a waste barren land into an attraction spot not only for villagers but also for various species of birds. Hopefully, this noble act inspired the young generation to take initiative for the betterment of their surroundings by simplest acts like a plantation.

Jaivardhan Singh (an honorable person of the village) took this initiative at an individual level leaving behind a message that in order to bring any change or to do some kind of development for the community without holding any authoritative and administrative position, all you need is a pure heart, good intention and will power.

To Know more visit Jaivardhan Singh - Twitter | Jaivardhan Singh - Instagram

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)