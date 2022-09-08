Plast World unveils the largest pickling tank in India for hot dip galvanizing at Valmont Structures

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/SRV): Plast World, a pioneer in industrial pickling plants and tanks for 18 years in Ahmedabad, Gujarat -unveiled a prototype of the world's largest pickling tank with technical innovations and surface treatment for hot dip galvanizing to operate in everyday conditions at Valmont Structures, Pune.

A picking tank is a specific type of tank that is used for the process of treating the surface of a metal with acid. The metal is then submerged in the pickling solution to remove the oxide/rust scale from copper, alloy, and other metals that are being treated. The newly designed largest pickling tank measures 17 mtr x 2.5 mtr x 3.5 mtr and is a display of Plast World's technological and industrial expertise all over the nation. Plast World even provides specialized plastic and thermoplastic processing equipment for a range of applications in the Metal Industry.

Under one roof, the facility houses cutting-edge and sophisticated pickling tanks for the Hot Dip galvanization process. The manufacturing facility is also viewed as a one-stop storefront to meet the diverse needs of the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors for the development of their ideal projects, as well as taking into account other criteria for the worldwide markets with relevant certifications. Along with Pickling Tanks, the facility also houses an Acid Fume Extraction System, Zinc White Fume Extraction System, and a Pickling Plant, all of which help Plast World further consolidate its position in global markets like those in India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Australia. The firm currently exports to over 8 countries and is one of the pickling tank exporters from India. The company expects higher sales in the following quarters as a result of its dominance in cities and focused market expansion.



Speaking on the installation, Managing Director Nilesh Gohil remarked, "Given that this tank will be crucial for Plast World and the country's metal industry, we were thrilled to provide it in Pune at Valmont Structures. Pune is India's major industrial area, producing more than 65% of the country's total output with more than 1000 manufacturing plants located there. Plast World has created a strong brand identity for Pickling Tank & Plants by delivering the largest pickling tank in Pune with recognition for dependability, adaptability, and durability."

India has lately emerged as the top metal manufacturer in the world, and several industrialized countries have recently voiced their confidence in our products to satisfy their demands and eliminate rust/oxide from the metals by using specialized equipment. The company is even thinking of uniting the unmatched series of outstanding series of tanks and plants soon to maximize the benefits even further in the market.

For More Information, visit: https://picklingtank.co.in/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

