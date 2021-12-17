Plaxonic launches hyperlocal super app Evobee to revolutionize local logistics space

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading ITES Company Plaxonic today launched one-of-its-kind hyperlocal super app Evobee to address various challenges of the conventional logistics sector, while connecting local businesses to customers digitally.

The super app "Evobee" will be available for download on Google Play Store and "IOS" App Store. Over 1800 vendors have already registered to serve their customers ensuring timely and seamless 24/7 customer support.

Soon to become a PAN Indian app, EVOBEE in the first phase of launch is set to offer its services in Delhi NCR focussing on the areas of Noida, Ghaziabad (Vaishali, Indirapuram, and Vasundhara), and East Delhi.

To keep up with customers' product and service based needs, Plaxonic's hyperlocal app EVOBEE will be helping small and big businesses adapt to digital solutions. In addition, consumers will get everything delivered at their doorstep. Evobee would enable same day, fast and hassle free delivery enhancing customer's buying experience.

Home delivery of grocery or food, booking cabs, doctor's appointments, AC repair, apparel, shoes, and many other services available within a radius of 30 km, would be available on Evobee. If a customer wants to replace a product, they can do it in real time as delivery will be done by business providers. In case of any grievance, users will get 24/7 customer support.

Speaking at the launch, Shaan Rizvi, CEO & Founder, Plaxonic said, "We are excited to introduce EVOBEE to the Hyperlocal marketplace which has taken the ecommerce space by storm. EVOBEE is an application which will connect local businesses with local customers offering both accessibility and efficiency to the seller and the customer. It will be a one-stop shop where sellers can deliver the products and services to the customers, thereby negating the need for multiple applications for specific purposes."

Adding to it, Aditya Sharma, CTO, Plaxonic said, "Today, Plaxonic is more than happy to have launched an application like Evobee that is technologically rich to support the thought behind its innovation. Backed by a creative user interface and a dynamic user experience, the app is available to be downloaded from Google Play Store or App Store. Through a multi-faceted mechanism, the application can provide the users with genuine information about the listed vendors, real time delivery, credible reviews and prices of the products and services. With EVOBEE, users need to install only one application for purchasing multiple products and using multiple services."

Before the launch, Evobee had created a great buzz around its creative OOH advertisements. Through its logo reveal campaign, it has created a lasting impression in the minds of the consumer and has received multiple new business sign-ups and inquiries about the app launch.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)