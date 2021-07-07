Play your favorite game of food delivery on Mobile to defeat hunger in the real world

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI/PNN): Dropledge is a platform that develops games to help its players, directly and indirectly, contribute towards bring about positive impact on social issues.

Dropledge is an organization in India with special accreditation by the United Nations (UN) & part of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Playing for the Planet Alliance.

With the objective of supporting the mission that no one shall go to sleep hungry, due to the unaffordability of food, the company has designed a Mobile Game - "Food DriveZ" that gamifies donation, volunteering, and education. They are bringing the gamification technology and experience in their recently launched mobile video game Food DriveZ (available on Google Play Store & AppStore) where players can play their part in addressing this issue while playing fun entertaining engaging games.

FoodDriveZ is a food delivery game that is developed with the concept of a food truck, delivering meals to the homeless and the hungry. Our data engine is able to identify for how long a player needs to be played to be able to meet the target to feed the hunger victims in real for a day, month and so on.

The specially designed mechanisms ensure that players help the under-fed as part of the in-game challenges by:

Completing different missions to unlock different landscapes.

Playing against the clock with time-based challenges.

Collecting daily rewards that boosts your upgrade feature.

Why FoodDriveZ?

FoodDriveZ adds a valuable reason to indulge in gaming and play for purpose - A game that gamifies donation, volunteering, and education! Here's how:



The more time a user spends on the game, the more needy people will be fed.

Every in-app purchase in the game will help contribute /buy a meal for those most in need.

While playing the game the user's subconscious mind is triggered, which helps to avoid food wastage and stimulates empathy towards the cause.

Founded by Sonia D'Souza-Bhavsar, Dropledge is a Social Cause-Based Technology Initiative focused on "purpose through gamification."

Using gamification technology, and its data science to influence users' subconscious minds to achieve desired actions/ results, they design mobile games to address environmental as well as social issues and challenges in a most entertaining, engaging & fun way.

With every engagement through Dropledge, users empower a cause to enrich lives by signing pledges or taking specific actions against some issues affecting the community & all species of our planet.

Dropledge has also recently launched a game named "Ocean Heroes - Make Ocean Plastic Free" a mobile gamified platform to increase awareness and drive real action about plastic pollution.

Contact Email: connect@dropledge.org

Website: dropledge.org

