PM Modi inaugurates Bosch's first smart campus, featuring PARK360 Solutions

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/SRV): Bosch, a prominent provider of technology and services, is extending its AIoT (artificial intelligence of things) activities in India. As part of this initiative, its headquarters in Adugodi, Bengaluru, is turned into a new innovative/smart campus known as Spark.NXT. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony. It was a momentous occasion marking Bosch's 100 Years of Operations in India.

Bosch India has built a 76-acre smart campus in Bengaluru, with numerous innovative technologies for sustainability, security, and user experience. Bosch uses its AI, IoT, automation, and digitalization capabilities to create its smart campus. The new Adugodi campus is one of its kind in India that will set new milestones for many corporate hubs around the Globe.



In addition to the state-of-the-art infrastructure, Spark.NXT also boasts of several energy-efficient measures. With smart air-conditioning, the campus not only lowers the carbon footprint but also reduces energy consumption by 30 to 50 per cent. 85 per cent of the total energy needs of the campus will be fulfilled by in-house solar panels and green group captive power. Also, around 65 per cent of domestic water demand can be met by rain-harvesting methods.

Besides the green energy initiative, the new Bosch campus also uplifts the whole parking experience for employees and visitors. PARK360 plays a pivotal role in setting up a seamless parking ecosystem and minimizing manual security efforts by 50 per cent.





Sanchit Gaurav, CEO and Co-Founder of PARK360 says, "When I moved back to India from the USA, I soon realized that every aspect of life, be it my apartment or office complex, places I go out to eat, shop, tour, etc.. were greatly influenced by the Parking Facility/System or Lack of it. It greatly motivated me to build a smart platform to provide an efficient & modern parking experience which can cater to the entire ecosystem with easy-to-use, secured and configurable digital solutions."

To achieve this, PARK360 collaborates with Smart Cities, Governments, Corporates, Commercial Complexes (Malls, Hotels, etc.), Residential Communities, and virtually any Business or Entity to understand and build solutions tailored to their use case. In addition, the company provides a real-time picture of the parking infrastructure, as well as transparency and security throughout the parking management process.

PARK360 includes ANPR Camera-Based Solution, Pay & Park Solution, Smart QR Based Solution, UHF & RFID Card-Based Solution, Online Parking Slot Booking, Guided Parking Solution, and Visitor Admission Ticketing to make the lives of customers and organizations easier.

The brand believes in providing dependable and secure services by minimizing the need for manual processes and offering powerful analytics at a reasonable price. PARK360 provides a Scalable Solution powered by the latest technologies like AI, ML, IoT, etc to help maximize the revenue potential, optimize parking slot/space utilization, boost productivity, and reduce carbon footprint.

