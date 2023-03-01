PM Modi meets with Foxconn chairman, discusses India's tech and innovation

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Young Liu, the chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) in New Delhi on Wednesday. They discussed topics related to enhancing India's tech and innovation ecosystem.

In response to a tweet by Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the Prime Minister tweeted; "Had a good meeting with Young Liu. Our discussions covered various topics aimed at enhancing India's tech and innovation eco-system."

The handle of the Hon Hai Technology tweeted on Wednesday, "Chairman Young Liu is visiting India. Today we had a warm meeting with Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi and updated him on our good progress in the country. Foxconn will continue to build an ecosystem in India allowing all our stakeholders to share, collaborate and thrive."



On December 21, the government had approved the incentives for two companies -- Foxconn India and Padget Electronics -- for mobile manufacturing under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the large-scale electronics manufacturing (LSEM) sector.

According to a statement from Niti Aayog, the Empowered Committee headed by the then NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer, Param Iyer, approved incentives for two companies -- one a domestic company and the other a global company -- for mobile manufacturing under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development is the first global company that has been approved under the target segment 'Mobile Phones' to receive incentives under mobile manufacturing for the period from August 1, 2021, till March 31, 2022, based on its incremental investments and sales figures, according to the statement. (ANI)

