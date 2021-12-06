PNB observes "International Day of Persons with Disabilities"

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Punjab National Bank (PNB) observed "International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD)" in a unique way by launching PNB Pride - CRMD Module Tool.

This tech tool is an android-based application custom-made for differently-abled PNB employees to monitor and effectively follow up with the Special Mention Account (SMA) borrowers. This tool shall be compatible with iOS also very soon.

SMA accounts are stressed loans recognized early, enabling banks to initiate timely remedial actions and preventing such borrowers from slipping to NPAs.

PNB Pride Module has built-in talkback software that allows the visually impaired to access the system independently and enables them to get in touch with the customers simply by tapping on their phones. The initiative is a game-changer that empowers employees to identify stressed assets early and initiate corrective measures.

The app aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities. The platform opens new vistas of opportunities for 'PNB Warriors' with visual or any other physical impairment, helping them to make a valuable and tangible contribution.



Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj - IAS District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar (UP) and Silver Medalist (Badminton) in SL-4 Category in the Tokyo, Japan Paralympics 2021 attended the programme as Chief Guest. The Function at H.O. New Delhi was personally attendedy by the entire Top Management of the Bank. Further, all Zonal/Circle offices and differently abled staff members (around 2300 in No.), spread/located across the country, attended the function virtually. A numer of differently abled employees of the Bank were felicitated for their extra ordinary achievements in various fields.

While addressing PNB Pariwar at the Bank's Head Office in Delhi, the Chief Guest of the event, Suhas LY shared his saga of courage that saw him triumph not only in his professional career but also in the world of sports and games. He said, "We need to have the humility to understand that success doesn't always come to the person who works hard but also who is blessed with the opportunity they get in life and their destiny plays an important role as well. My performance in that one hour at Tokyo really matters, not what I did in rest of my life."

Addressing the audience, CH. S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao, MD and CEO of PNB, said, "The way we are able to utilize the exceptional talent available is a critical factor today. Many a times we assess talent based on look and feel, which is sometimes wrong. Intrinsic quality does not have any barriers and comes from the commitment of heart and mind and with those two working together, any physical disability or otherwise can never be an impending factor for achieving success. Even for a normal person achieving excellence without commitment and passion is impossible." Giving the example of Suhas LY, he stated further that "It is worth understanding how commitment can bring laurels for an individual at both personal and professional front. It is very difficult to imagine ability to not only handle a role as a bureaucrat so efficiently but also working very hard to come out with flying colours in the Olympics. Clearly signifies commitment to win laurels not just for him (Mr. Suhas) but for the country at large."

Commenting on the PNB Pride - CRMD Module, he stated, "Today banking has transformed with digitisation, bringing customer in the focus and raised opportunities to utilise the services of employees who are differently abled in terms of their ability to generate awareness and engagement with the customers. This initiative taken on the technology front by PNB is appreciable and will go a long way in creating better customer engagement."

Vijay Dube, Executive Director at PNB, emphasised on the abilities of differently abled staff members and utilisation of their skills in the conceptualisation of PNB warriors and implementation of PNB Pride and said, "The development of PNB Pride CRMD module was through a participative model and feedback received from differently abled staff members were incorporated in the module - CRMD Module is specifically developed with focus on our visually impaired employees so that they are able to work with convenience and contribute to the business and collections in loan accounts."

