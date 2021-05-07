Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions: A thoughtful gift for this Mother's Day

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): On a regular basis, mothers deal with varied risks and health issues. This Mother's Day, getting them financially covered against everyday risks and hazards could assist them in the event of an emergency.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers more than 300 plans under Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions.

Designed to cover individuals and things against risks usually not covered under conventional insurance, these plans can be availed based on one's lifestyle and risk exposure. The high coverage amounts, and pocket-friendly premiums starting at just Rs 19 make the offerings worth signing up for. During the current times, when health risk is rampant and increased digital transactions expose us to financial frauds, here are a few specially curated plans that can be chosen to help one's mother stay covered against emergencies.

COVID-19 Insurance

COVID-19 Insurance provides indemnity for risk against COVID-19, which is caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2). The insured beneficiary will be covered towards COVID related hospitalisation, treatment of any co-morbidity along with COVID, ambulance expenses, and Ayush Treatment incurred due to Coronavirus Disease subject to terms, conditions and exclusions of the plan. With premiums starting just Rs 952, one may avail coverage up to Rs 2 lakh.

Purse Care

A purse houses essential items like debit card, credit card, PAN card, and other essential personal documents. Losing it can have serious consequences as one's financial security is compromised. To help minimise losses resulting from loss of a purse, Purse Care Plan by CPP can be instrumental.



With this plan, one can block all lost credit/debit cards with a single phone call and avail assistance for lost pan card replacement. From complimentary fraud protection to financial assistance when you are stranded while travelling, Purse Care offers a range of benefits to assist you in times of need. It offers coverage up to Rs 2 lakh at a premium of just Rs 599.

Hospital Cash Cover

Opting for Hospital Cash Cover could be a great way to stay financially equipped for any medical emergency. At a nominal premium of Rs 549, the plan offers a daily cash allowance up to Rs 1000/day to take care of medical expenses whether one is hospitalised or undergoing a day care treatment.

Other than the above-mentioned plans, Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions include a range of plans across health, travel, lifestyle, and assistance categories for people of all ages. Opting for these plans is a hassle-free, all-online process. All one has to do is fill in the online application form and pay the premium via UPI, net banking, credit/debit card or an e-wallet.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with a stable outlook for the long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

To know more, please visit: www.bajajfinserv.in/pocket-insurance-plan.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

