Podar International School sets up six new schools in Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh in 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Podar International School, a pioneer in the field of international education and consistently ranked as one of the top 10 international day schools in India has been on an expansion spree having opened six news schools across Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh in 2021 - 22.

Inspite of the COVID-19 pandemic, physical schools having moved to online platforms, Podar International School has not only increased their geographical footprint but has also shown exceptional results in the recently concluded Class X CBSE and ICSE board exams of 2021.

Out of 5165 students appeared for 10th grade CBSE board exams, 23 students scored above 99%, 477 students scored above 95% and 1106 students scored between 90% to 94.99%. CBSE toppers from 12 branches have achieved a near-perfect score of above 99%, with the highest being 99.80%.

Across the ICSE Board as well, more than 141 students across 7 schools have scored more than 95%. Toppers from nearly all Podar International Schools (ICSE) have scored above 98%, with the highest scorers bagging scores above 99%.

Podar Education Network, with over 94 years of legacy in the educational space and a network of 136 educational institutions spread across the country has the combined strength of over 1,65,000 students and the support of 7,600 dedicated and loyal staff members.

For the academic year 2021 - 22, Podar Education Network has set up Podar International School in Sangamner & Ballarpur in Maharashtra, Panelim in Goa, Muzaffarpur in Bihar, Jalandhar in Punjab and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh with an aim to provide top class education. The six new schools will offer CBSE curriculum from Nursery to Standard 5th currently.

Harsh Podar, Director, Podar Education Network said, "We are excited to welcome these six new schools to the Podar International School network. It's heartening to see our vision of becoming the most sought after educational network in India turning into a reality. Our aim is to provide quality academic & non-academic education to every child across India. With the focus on overall development of children, we are very passionate with the way our school function. We provide a stimulating, safe, supportive and peaceful learning environment, in which all our students can aim for success. It is our mission to impart information, skills and processes which prepare students to function effectively in a rapidly changing world."



Podar further added that "The stellar performances by our students and the exemplary results shown at the board exams are a demonstration of our schools being rated the best. We emphasize on providing the best for our students with the use of latest technology for teaching, customized curriculum, quality teaching staff, state of art infrastructure and safe transport at all our schools. We have a standardized format both at the state and the national level."

Podar International School gives emphasis on technology in education and as an extension to this, all the classrooms are equipped with Digital Projectors and Visualizers. The school building have facilities like computer labs, libraries and special classrooms for students to pursue hobbies like music, dance, drama, yoga and skating, among other things.

To ensure that the quality of the curriculum remains same across all the Podar International Schools across India, Podar Innovation Center develops the lesson plans for each lesson that is taught at Podar and extensive training is imparted to the teachers.

The heart of any school is the teachers, therefore Podar International School ensures that they recruit only the best teachers. Extensive training is also given to these teachers.

The Podar Innovation Center even organizes various workshops based on teaching methods, life skills and behavioural management to improve the skill sets of teachers.

While many educational institutions struggled with the unusual transition from offline to online schooling, the Podar Education Network's efforts in creating infrastructure and training teachers and assisting them in becoming used to online teaching methods have paid off.

The shift was seamless and hassle-free. As a result, the exams and lesson plans are completed on time, ensuring a pleasant academic experience for students.

