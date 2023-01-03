Polago Clothing completes five years in the fashion industry; launched over 500 clothing designs

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI/SRV): Polago Clothing, a fast-growing women's fashion label in the D2C sector, recently celebrated five successful years in business and accomplished a big milestone by introducing more than 500 clothing designs this year.

'A chance to express oneself', Polago's limited-edition designs are constantly searching for new, innovative, and simple-to-wear prints that are suitable for all occasions. Their collection of fashionable, reasonably priced premium clothing aims to share a vision of modern style with a forward-thinking approach. They have sizes from XS to XXL and are even developing nursing-friendly clothing, especially for mothers. They are soon to launch plus-size dresses too. The company currently employs about 10 to 12 direct workers, ships products globally, and operates a specialized online store.

In addition to a wide range of jumpsuits, co-ord sets, and western tops, the brand offers maxi and midi dresses. The pastel colors of the clothing scream elegance, adaptability, and ease. Customers very rarely express dissatisfaction with the floral accents on practically all of their outfits.





Founded in 2017 by Pooja Sanwal, the brand aims to develop a modern fashion-wear label that makes unique clothing patterns an essential part of everyone's wardrobe within an affordable price range. One doesn't come across a dentist-turned-fashion-designer-turned-entrepreneur every day. Pooja Sanwal is one such lady, and everyone has nothing but praise for her professional career. With her expertise, hard work, and commitment, Polago has eyed a doubled growth from the previous fiscal year.

To know more, please visit: https://polagoclothing.com/

