Poland shares strong bilateral and economic ties with India, says Polish Ambassador during visit to Chandigarh University

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): "India and Poland share a long-standing friendly relationship, marked by high level Government to Government contacts, vibrant economic engagement and traditional cultural links," said Prof. Adam Burakowski, Polish Ambassador to India.

He was speaking during his visit to Chandigarh University Gharuan campus. The ambassador met the top officials of Chandigarh University, including Pro-Chancellor Dr. R.S.Bawa, and Vice-Chancellor Dr. H.B.Raghavendra, to explore and discuss the possible areas of collaboration, such as Joint Research between Indian and Polish Universities, Student & Faculty Exchange programs and cultural exchange between the two countries.

While delivering his address, Prof. Adam Burakowski said, "Poland is India's largest trade partner in Central Europe. The bilateral trade between India and Poland is currently valued at US USD 2.36 billion and it has grown seven-fold over the last 10 years. Indian investments in Poland are valued at over US$3 billion, which comprises companies such as ArcelorMittal, Videocon, Escorts, Strides Arcolab, Ranbaxy, Essel, Propack, KPIT Cummins, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies Ltd, Infosys and Wipro."



The ambassador further added that, "There is a sizeable number of Indian diaspora (40,000) in Poland and Indians are contributing big time in the economic development of our country. In addition, the number of Indian students studying in Poland have been growing over the years, and in 2019, 2987 students from various parts of India took admissions in Polish Universities, which is an increase of more than 20%."

Dr. Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, said, "Chandigarh University is working on the vision of our Prime Minister, which is Internationalization of Education through tie-ups with top ranked foreign universities so that students can get global exposure."

The ambassador visited the Technology Business Incubator and Research facilities of Chandigarh University. While intearcting with the research scholars of university, Prof. Adam Burakowski said, "The quality of research done by students and faculty of Chandigarh University is praise-worthy and we would like that Universities from Poland to jointly work with the university in different areas like Engineering, Management, Science and Technology which can mutually beenfit the students of both the countries."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

