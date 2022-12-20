Polkadot and Dogeliens are new cryptocurrencies set to improve the crypto market

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/ATK): The world has evolved into an era of blockchain technology. This is quite evident with the number of people that are now investing in blockchain-related assets. The crypto market is a major blockchain-related industry that has gained a lot of attention. Cryptocurrency is a digital financial asset that is built on blockchain technology. With over ten years in the open market, the crypto market has slowly won over the hearts of many investors and companies. Since 2020, the crypto market has exploded in mainstream media, with many people now frequenting the discourse. Right now, a large percentage of young and old people are trading and investing in cryptocurrencies.

Despite the several positive reviews about the crypto sphere, the naysayers remain as loud as ever. Several accusations have been levied against the crypto market as being a Ponzi scheme or a hoax designed to steal from unsuspecting people. Despite the contempt, there is no denying that cryptocurrency is a new, useful, and exciting concept that is here to stay. The crypto market is just like every other financial market in terms of trading and investing. Just like the stock markets, the crypto markets are open to the public for viewing. The markets also feature information about the value of the crypto assets listed on the market. Of the many coins in the crypto market, Polkadot (DOT) and Dogeliens (DOGET) are attracting a lot of attention right now.

Polkadot: A Multi-Chain Protocol Asset



In a world where most crypto assets have one thing in common, Polkadot (DOT) chose to stand out and offer something different. The new network is designed to connect all the current blockchains available in the market. The crypto market is overrun with several blockchains that run independently of one another. This means that information available on one blockchain cannot be shared with other blockchains. To deal with this information block, Polkadot was created to bridge the language barrier.

Because it connects several networks in the crypto sphere, Polkadot is referred to as a "multi-chain network." By getting different networks to communicate, Polkadot acts as the foundation for several blockchains. DOT offers incredible value to the crypto market as it allows for sharing data and value between previously incompatible networks. The platform also provides speed and scalability for its users. DOT serves as the coin's native token. The native token performs two principal functions in the network. The first is governance, and the second is staking. The DOT token can be used to shape the future of the network and ensure it remains on the right course. This translates to usability by crypto users and profitability for investors.

Dogeliens: A Meme Coin With A P2P Network



Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new meme token filled with DeFi features. The coin also has the potential to flourish and become a hit coin in the constantly fascinating crypto market. Dogeliens was created as a meme coin to develop into the largest user-centric community. The coin plans to help each one of its members attain financial freedom and reach for the stars.

Dogeliens is set to be the DeFi world's pup-pet king. The meme coin was designed as a DeFi token to enable its user's trade, earn and stake their token. As an open-source cryptocurrency, DOGET utilizes peer-to-peer to allow its users to exchange and trade their crypto assets without the need for a third party. Dogeliens is developed as a global program to provide financial freedom for everyone in all parts of the world.

