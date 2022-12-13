Polkadot And Pancakeswap are good bets but head over to the Big Eyes Coin Presale For King Sized Gains

New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI/ATK): Over the years, despite the ups and downs of the financial markets, cryptocurrencies have proven to be a great investment instrument.

However, these digital assets come with their own set of risks since they have the potential to drain your savings overnight.

Beginners are usually faced with the hassle of how to find cryptocurrencies that are worth investing in. This article takes a look at the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2022. Some coins such as Big Eyes are new while others are mainstream and established tokens. In this article, we highlight some of the best cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Polkadot (DOT), and PancakeSwap (CAKE).

Big Eyes Raises Over USD 11.24 M In Presales

Big Eyes Coin is emerging as one of the most popular cryptocurrencies among crypto enthusiasts. In a short period, it has gained huge popularity due to its large Token supply, zero transaction fees, no taxes, and NFTs minting ability. Cryptocurrency analysts predict that the BIG Token will soon dominate the market, displacing several industry giants. Judging by the current situation, this possibility is not too far off. The platform's native Token is BIG. Over USD 1 million worth of BIG Tokens were sold in the first week of the presale. After six successful presales, Big Eyes Coin is hosting its phase 7 presale and has currently raised over USD 11.24 million in less than a year.

In addition, the platform plans to launch its exclusive NFT collections. Also, 4 per cent of the token supply is allocated to sellers, 5 per cent to holders, and 1 per cent to charity. Any profits from the NFT events will be spent or retained in accordance with the voting mechanism.

Users who want to buy this cryptocurrency must first create a digital wallet, mainly Wallet Connect or MetaMask. After setting up a wallet, potential buyers can use ETH, BNB, or USDT to buy cryptocurrencies during the presale. Once the presale is complete, it is automatically transferred to the digital wallet. Finally, lucky buyers have a chance to win USD 250,000 in Big Eyes coins by participating in a giveaway. However, its presale is coming to an end soon and the window of opportunity for cryptocurrency buyers is slowly closing, so hurry and participate in the BIG Token presale.

Polkadot Launches Polkadot Alliance To Support Open-Source Culture

Polkadot is the flagship protocol of the Web3 Foundation, which aims to promote an open-source, fully-featured, and easy-to-use decentralized web. The founders of Polkadot are Dr Gavin Wood, Robert Habermeier, and Peter Czaban. It is a multi-chain protocol that connects and secures private blockchain networks, facilitating the transfer of any data or assets between chains. Polkadot aims to build the foundation for a decentralized internet of blockchains, also known as Web3.

Currently, it has introduced a new governance structure called Governorship version 2 or Gov2 to eliminate all kinds of privileged first-class citizens, such as technical committees and Polkadot councils. The native Token is DOT, and it has a maximum supply of USD 1.26 billion with a circulating supply of USD 1.2 billion. According to reports, the organization has announced the Polkadot Alliance, which runs on the Collectives common-good para chain. The 'Polkadot Alliance' is an ecosystem-run group to support the open-source culture of Polkadot.





PancakeSwap Integrated With Martian Wallet For Efficient Exchanges

PancakeSwap is a Binance Smart Chain-based Decentralized Exchange (DEX) started by anonymous developers. PancakeSwap is an automated market maker, decentralized finance (DeFi) application that allows users to exchange Tokens, farm liquidity, and earn fees. It is a decentralized exchange for exchanging BEP20 Tokens on Binance Smart Chain. PancakeSwap uses an automated market maker model and users can trade in a pool of liquidity. These pools are populated by users who deposit funds into the pool and receive Liquidity Provider (LP) Tokens in return.

These Tokens can later be used to get back your share of the pool as well as a portion of the transaction fee. These LP Tokens are called FLIPs. PancakeSwap also allows users to farm other Tokens such as CAKE and SYRUP. The native Token of the platform is CAKE, it has a maximum supply of USD 750 million with a circulating supply of USD 161 million. According to reports, Martian has announced that users can integrate their Martian Wallet on PancakeSwap for efficient and quick exchanges.

The company has also announced a plan towards developing deeper synergies to add immense value to users on their Aptos ecosystem.

With the Big Eyes Coin presale inching towards completion, crypto enthusiasts can make use of the opportunity to buy and accumulate huge quantities of this token for potentially huge returns in the future.

