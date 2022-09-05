Polkadot, Waves and Dogeliens are the must-have cryptos for September

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI/ATK): With the new month approaching fast, investors in the cryptoverse are seeking to find the best coins they can invest in and get good returns.

Following the recent market dip that has left the market in a devastating state, it's clear that purchasing the right coin is paramount this month.

Let's take a look at some coins you can purchase this month!

Dogeliens (DOGET)

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new crypto that's about entering the world of cryptocurrency. It's emerging with a lot of use cases in mind. For starters, Dogeliens (DOGET) plans to launch a DAO voting system with a charity wallet where it will allow its token holders to vote on specific charities that they can send money to.

Having spent so many years carrying out research on best community practices, Dogeliens (DOGET) is emerging with a plan to take over the world of crypto.

According to its developers, the goal is to offer users the ability to have fun while accessing unique crypto features just like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) do. With this added utility, Dogeliens (DOGET) is definitely going to amass a lot of users in the cryptoverse.

Reviewing its whitepaper, we find that Dogeliens (DOGET) is hoping to bring about a world of advanced gameplay, unique education content, and concepts guaranteed to help users become better versions of themselves.

Ultimately, Dogeliens (DOGET) is trying to assure its users that they will get access to decentralized platforms and assets either as holders or investors.

It's also going to give users the capability to stake their coins and earn passively as they do so.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is sure of helping users get access to good exchanges without having to bother about third parties and the rest. Everything will be done at a satisfactory speed and at very low fees.

Considering that Dogeliens (DOGET) is pretty abundant in supply as well as very cheap to access it's clear that it's a great investment for users. Purchasing this token should be an ultimate goal in every investor's thoughts now.

Polkadot (DOT)



Polkadot (DOT) is a powerful coin that's been showing great signs of scaling up in the past few months. Being a popular coin, Polkadot (DOT) has been able to win users over with its genuine use cases.

On CoinMarketCap, Polkadot (DOT) is ranking as number 11 and has a market cap of $8.7 billion.

Polkadot (DOT) employs parachains in its mechanism of operation which helps double its potential revenue at all times. One thing that's certain with this coin is the fact that the availability of proper security will always mean it can offer deep Interoperability services.

Sometime last year, Polkadot (DOT) attained an all-time high of around $55 before it was hit by the latest dip. Investors believe that the month of September might be all Polkadot (DOT) needs to scale, thus you're advised to key into it.

Waves (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) is one of the stand-out coins that's been in the cryptoverse recently. It's been able to win investors' hearts because of the recent value rise it's seen.

Waves (WAVES) makes sure it partners with top agencies in a bid to provide up-to-date, advanced tech services.

Among the agencies, it formed an alliance with are Union and Ledger. The majority of the world's tech agencies rely on Waves (WAVES) to offer varied services.

This Is why Waves (WAVES) ensures to continuously stay active and accessible at all times.

Purchasing and holding onto these coins in the month of September will prove to be a great investment for you.

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Presale: https://ufo.dogeliens.io/register

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

