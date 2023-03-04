Polygon, BNB and Dogetti look positive for future investment

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/ATK): The crypto market is one of the fastest-growing and most revolutionary creations in the financial industry. In the last decade, there have been many currencies to come and go but a few are here to stay. Currently, the new year is bringing success to Polygon which has moved up in the top ten currencies, and Binance which is seeing a steady price rise, while Dogetti is preparing for a strong market entry.

It is safe to say that cryptocurrency brought about a revolution in the financial market, but it also brought about better options for investors and more chances to safely store their money. Additionally, it has brought us innovation and creativity that we could not have imagined.

Polygon Steadily Rising



The price of Polygon has increased by 23 per cent since the year began, which looks very good for investors. The site, which leads the scaling solution for Ethereum, had undergone a crucial update in the system which was implemented to mitigate the rising fuel prices and reduce the time to finality.

The value of the coin is now at a steady USD 1.25 and in the past week, Polygon has managed to flip Dogecoin and take the number 8 spot. The coin's momentum so far looks promising and should it continue on this path, it is sure to turn much profit for its investors.

Binance Holding Steady



Binance Coin (BNB) was launched in 2017 as an ICO of Binance and was aiming to raise funds for the development of the Binance platform including marketing, an exchange system, and education for new innovators.

The coin price was relatively stable in its early stages but has seen some intense fluctuations in the past year. In 2020, the coin was valued at a high of almost $40 which showed the bull run that it experienced and was primarily a result of the market performance at that time and the demand for owning BNB as a utility token.

At later stages, the coin was valued as high as USD 281. During 2022, in the middle of the crypto winter, the coin reached a yearly low of USD 183 however it is expected to reach a high of USD 781 in 2023.



Dogetti's Rise to Compete



The newest token to soon enter the competition with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu is Dogetti, the Godfather-themed dog meme token that is gathering a lot of attention from its investors.

The tokens Mafia theme amplifies its dedication to creating an online community in which users can feel a sense of belonging. The platform provides users with a host of features from unique NFTs called DoettiNFT that can be bought, bred, grown, and sold to create wealth, as well as charging 6 per cent tax on every transaction which in turn goes back into the community - 2 per cent will go to the community wallet and 2 per cent to a charitable organisation chosen by the community.

The unique features and concept of the coin will make it strong competition for other meme tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Dogetti is currently selling at USD 0.00007 in its early stages but is estimated to increase ten-fold soon, hence now would be the best time to invest as more coins can be secured.

Final Thought

The crypto market has seen incredible growth in the years since it began. It sparked incredible concepts and innovations which puts the future of crypto in a good light. The revolutionary act that sparked this market displays the multidimensional potential of finance. In the future, as technology advances, we can only hope that these new concepts can become something greater and lead to greater wealth.

For More on Dogetti (DETI)

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

